Updates from optional morning skate – Apr. 4

Primeau gets the start against the Lightning on Thursday

Primeau practice
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – The Canadiens held an optional morning skate ahead of their matchup with the Tampa Bay Lightning at the Bell Centre on Thursday.

The Habs are looking to close out their season series with Tampa Bay on a high note after suffering three losses to the Lightning so far.

Montreal has been on a roll of late, however, winning four of its last five games, including a high-scoring 5-3 victory over the Lightning’s cross-state rivals, the Florida Panthers, two nights ago.

As Alex Newhook pointed out following morning skate, the Habs may be out of playoff position at the moment, but they’re still taking the opportunity to see how they measure up against the better clubs in the NHL. Wins against the likes of the Panthers and, hopefully, the Lightning will serve as a confidence boost heading into next season.

“It’s still important. If you look further than this year, just to set up for what we’re looking to do in the future here: proving to ourselves that we’re right there with the top teams in the League night in, night out – especially at this time of the year when teams are pushing to make the playoffs,” shared Newhook, who has five points (2G, 3A) in his last five games. “I think a lot of them are bringing their best. If we bring our best and we’re competing with these top teams, it instills some confidence in us that we’re right there and come next year, we can be a playoff team.”

Head coach Martin St-Louis confirmed there would be no lineup changes against Tampa Bay other than Cayden Primeau getting the start between the pipes.

Here’s the list of players who hit the ice for the optional skate:

Forwards
Defensemen
Goalies
28 Christian Dvorak
21 Kaiden Guhle
35 Samuel Montembeault
49 Rafaël Harvey-Pinard
54 Jordan Harris
30 Cayden Primeau
15 Alex Newhook
26 Johnathan Kovacevic
70 Tanner Pearson
58 David Savard
55 Michael Pezzetta
47 Jayden Struble
56 Jesse Ylönen
72 Arber Xhekaj

Game time is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. Don’t forget to factor in the weather when planning your trip to the Bell Centre. For tickets to the game, click here.

Related Content

Pregame vs. FLA: Gallagher

Pregame vs. FLA: Matheson

Pregame vs. FLA: Harris

Pregame vs. FLA: St-Louis

News Feed

Thursday’s pre- and postgame concerts canceled

TBL@MTL: What you need to know

Updates from practice – Apr. 3

FLA@MTL: Game recap

A look at the Canadiens’ The Goal is Green logo

Updates from optional morning skate – Apr. 2

CH Weekly: April 2 to 7

FLA@MTL: What you need to know

Canadiens celebrate Autism Acceptance Month

Lines and defense pairings at practice – Apr. 1

Cayden Primeau earns Molson Cup honor for March

CAR@MTL: Game recap

CAR@MTL: What you need to know

Guhle suspended one game for slashing

Updates from optional morning skate – Mar. 30 

PHI@MTL: Game recap

Updates from optional morning skate - Mar. 28

New BLEU BLANC BOUGE initiative for Indigenous youth