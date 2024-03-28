Updates from optional morning skate - Mar. 28

Primeau, Habs look for first three-game win streak of the season vs. Flyers

MONTREAL – Y’all, the Canadiens held an optional morning skate ahead of their game against the Philadelphia Flyers on Country Night presented by Coca-Cola at the Bell Centre on Thursday.

Montreal is back on home ice tonight for the first time since March 14. The team returned from Colorado yesterday, after a five-game road trip during which they posted a 2-2-1 record.

“Playing against a lot of top teams, competing against them and going toe-to-toe with them until the end, it shows what we need to do to get to the next level, but also that we’re on the right track,” said Jake Evans after practice. “I think it was a positive road trip and it was a great way to end it, too.”

Cayden Primeau is the starter for tonight’s game against Philly, confirmed head coach Martin St-Louis during his pregame press conference. The 24-year-old netminder, who grew up in Philadelphia, made 37 saves in a game against the Flyers earlier this season.

The Habs bench boss said there are no other projected changes to the lineup.

Here’s who was on the ice for the pregame skate:

Forwards
Defensemen
Goalies
40 Joel Armia
21 Kaiden Guhle
35 Samuel Montembeault
28 Christian Dvorak
54 Jordan Harris
30 Cayden Primeau
71 Jake Evans
26 Johnathan Kovacevic
49 Rafaël Harvey-Pinard
8 Mike Matheson
15 Alex Newhook
47 Jayden Struble
70 Tanner Pearson
72 Arber Xhekaj
55 Michael Pezzetta
36 Colin White
56 Jesse Ylönen

The Habs can make it three straight wins for the first time in 2023-24 tonight against Philadelphia. The Flyers bested the Canadiens 3-2 (SO) when the teams clashed at Wells Fargo Arena on Jan. 10.

Here are some personal milestones to look out for tonight:

  • Juraj Slafkovsky can extend his point streak to nine games, which would break his own record for the longest by a teenager in franchise history.
  • Nick Suzuki is one goal away from the 30-goal plateau.
  • Mike Matheson is two points shy of 50 on the year.

Game time is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. For tickets, click here.

