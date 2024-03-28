Updates from optional morning skate - Mar. 28

MONTREAL – Y’all, the Canadiens held an optional morning skate ahead of their game against the Philadelphia Flyers on Country Night presented by Coca-Cola at the Bell Centre on Thursday.

Montreal is back on home ice tonight for the first time since March 14. The team returned from Colorado yesterday, after a five-game road trip during which they posted a 2-2-1 record.

“Playing against a lot of top teams, competing against them and going toe-to-toe with them until the end, it shows what we need to do to get to the next level, but also that we’re on the right track,” said Jake Evans after practice. “I think it was a positive road trip and it was a great way to end it, too.”

Cayden Primeau is the starter for tonight’s game against Philly, confirmed head coach Martin St-Louis during his pregame press conference. The 24-year-old netminder, who grew up in Philadelphia, made 37 saves in a game against the Flyers earlier this season.

The Habs bench boss said there are no other projected changes to the lineup.

Here’s who was on the ice for the pregame skate: