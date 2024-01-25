Updates from morning skate – Jan. 25

MONTREAL – Samuel Montembeault will lead the Canadiens onto the ice at the Bell Centre on Thursday.

Head coach Martin St-Louis confirmed following today’s morning skate that the Bécancour, QC native will get the start against Patrick Roy’s Islanders.

Lucas Condotta will make his season debut with Montreal. The 26-year-old forward, who was recalled from the Laval Rocket on Wednesday night, played his first NHL game and scored his first career goal in the Canadiens’ season finale last year.

No other changes to the lineup are expected, meaning defenseman Jordan Harris and forward Jesse Ylönen are out.

Twenty-three players skated pregame: