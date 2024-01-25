Updates from morning skate – Jan. 25

Lucas Condotta to make his season debut against the Isles

20231207-chc-PBB_0656-slafkovsky-nicholas
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – Samuel Montembeault will lead the Canadiens onto the ice at the Bell Centre on Thursday.

Head coach Martin St-Louis confirmed following today’s morning skate that the Bécancour, QC native will get the start against Patrick Roy’s Islanders.

Lucas Condotta will make his season debut with Montreal. The 26-year-old forward, who was recalled from the Laval Rocket on Wednesday night, played his first NHL game and scored his first career goal in the Canadiens’ season finale last year.

No other changes to the lineup are expected, meaning defenseman Jordan Harris and forward Jesse Ylönen are out. 

Twenty-three players skated pregame:

Forwards
Defensemen
Goalies
17 Josh Anderson
52 Justin Barron
34 Jake Allen
40 Joel Armia
21 Kaiden Guhle
35 Samuel Montembeault
22 Cole Caufield
54 Jordan Harris 
30 Cayden Primeau
82 Lucas Condotta
26 Johnathan Kovacevic
71 Jake Evans
8 Mike Matheson
11 Brendan Gallagher
58 David Savard
49 Rafaël Harvey-Pinard
47 Jayden Struble
 
91 Sean Monahan
70 Tanner Pearson
 
55 Michael Pezzetta
 
20 Juraj Slafkovsky
 
14 Nick Suzuki
56 Jesse Ylönen

Alex Newhook skated on Thursday ahead of the main session for the first time since suffering a high ankle sprain on Nov. 30 against the Florida Panthers. The team announced on Dec. 2 that the 22-year-old would miss approximately 10 to 12 weeks.

The Canadiens are turning the clock back to the 2000s on Throwback Night at the Bell Centre. Game time is set for 7:00 p.m. ET. For tickets, click here.

News Feed

NYI@MTL: What you need to know

Lucas Condotta recalled from the Laval Rocket

Joshua Roy loaned to Laval Rocket

Lines and defense pairings at practice – Jan. 24

OTT@MTL: Game recap

Mitchell Stephens loaned to the Laval Rocket

Updates from optional morning skate – Jan. 23

OTT@MTL: What you need to know

New cups produced with Rio Tinto aluminium to debut at the Bell Centre

CH Weekly: January 22 to 28

Arber Xhekaj recalled from Laval Rocket

Barron loaned to Laval, Stephens on waivers 

Updates from practice - Jan. 22

MTL@BOS: Game recap

Lines and defense pairings at morning skate – Jan. 20 

MTL@BOS: What you need to know

Meet the 82-year-old fan who got her first tattoo at a Habs game

The Montreal Canadiens will host their annual blood drive on January 22