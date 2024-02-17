Updates from practice - Feb. 17

MONTREAL – The Canadiens held a morning skate at the Bell Centre ahead of Saturday’s game against the Washington Capitals.

Jordan Harris was on the ice with his teammates wearing a a grey jersey suggesting no contact.

Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield did not participate in the skate, benefiting instead from a therapy day.

During his pregame press conference, head coach Martin St-Louis confirmed that Jake Allen will get at the start in goal. It was the only change from Thursday’s game in New York.

Here are the players who hit the ice on Saturday morning: