Updates from practice - Feb. 17

Final preparations ahead of Saturday’s game against the Caps

20240217 - Morning Skate
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – The Canadiens held a morning skate at the Bell Centre ahead of Saturday’s game against the Washington Capitals.

Jordan Harris was on the ice with his teammates wearing a a grey jersey suggesting no contact.

Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield did not participate in the skate, benefiting instead from a therapy day.

During his pregame press conference, head coach Martin St-Louis confirmed that Jake Allen will get at the start in goal. It was the only change from Thursday’s game in New York.

**WATCH: Full pregame media ops**

Here are the players who hit the ice on Saturday morning:

Forwards
Defensemen
Goalies
17 Josh Anderson
21 Kaiden Guhle
34 Jake Allen
40 Joel Armia
26 Johnathan Kovacevic
35 Samuel Montembeault
71 Jake Evans
8 Mike Matheson
30 Cayden Primeau
11 Brendan Gallagher
58 David Savard
 
74 Brandon Gignac
47 Jayden Struble
15 Alex Newhook
72 Arber Xhekaj
70 Tanner Pearson
54 Jordan Harris
 
55 Michael Pezzetta
 
 
89 Joshua Roy
 
20 Juraj Slafkovsky
 
56 Jesse Ylönen
 

Game time is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET at the Bell Centre.

News Feed

WSH@MTL: What you need to know

Catching up with... Logan Mailloux

MTL@NYR: Game recap

MTL@NYR: What you need to know

Alex Newhook shares his Valentine’s Day secrets

Updates from practice - Feb. 14

ANA@MTL: Game recap

My Man: Caitlin Fitzgerald on Nick Suzuki 

Foundation hits jackpot at inaugural Dream Big Casino Night

Updates from morning skate – Feb. 13

ANA@MTL: What you need to know

CH Weekly: February 12 to 18

Nick Suzuki Named NHL’s Third Star of the Week 

Medical updates on Harvey-Pinard, Harris and Guhle

STL@MTL: Game recap

STL@MTL: What you need to know

Joshua Roy recalled from Laval Rocket

DAL@MTL: Game recap