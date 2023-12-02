Updates from morning skate - Dec. 2

MONTREAL – The Canadiens held a full morning skate at the Bell Centre ahead of their matchup with the Red Wings on Saturday.
Here’s who was on the ice for the Habs:
Alex Newhook will miss 10 to 12 weeks; Arber Xhekaj was back on the ice in a standard jersey
Forwards
Defensemen
Goalies
17 Josh Anderson
52 Justin Barron
34 Jake Allen
40 Joel Armia
21 Kaiden Guhle
35 Samuel Montembeault
22 Cole Caufield
26 Johnathan Kovacevic
30 Cayden Primeau
28 Christian Dvorak
27 Gustav Lindström
71 Jake Evans
8 Mike Matheson
11 Brendan Gallagher
59 Mattias Norlinder
91 Sean Monahan
47 Jayden Struble
70 Tanner Pearson
72 Arber Xhekaj
55 Michael Pezzetta
20 Juraj Slafkovsky
13 Mitchell Stephens
14 Nick Suzuki
56 Jesse Ylönen
The Canadiens announced on Saturday morning that forward Alex Newhook will be out for approximately 10 to 12 weeks due to a high ankle sprain.
The team recalled forward Mitchell Stephens from the Laval Rocket on Friday everning. The 26-year-old has collected 12 points in 16 games with the Canadiens’ AHL affiliate this season. He has yet to make his debut with the Habs.
The 2023 Grey Cup Champion Montreal Alouettes will be honored pregame for winning their eighth championship in franchise history on Nov. 19.
Game time is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET.