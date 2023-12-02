Updates from morning skate - Dec. 2

Alex Newhook will miss 10 to 12 weeks; Arber Xhekaj was back on the ice in a standard jersey

Xhekaj-MorningSkate
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – The Canadiens held a full morning skate at the Bell Centre ahead of their matchup with the Red Wings on Saturday.

Here’s who was on the ice for the Habs:

Forwards
Defensemen
Goalies
17 Josh Anderson
52 Justin Barron
34 Jake Allen
40 Joel Armia
21 Kaiden Guhle
35 Samuel Montembeault
22 Cole Caufield
26 Johnathan Kovacevic
30 Cayden Primeau
28 Christian Dvorak
27 Gustav Lindström
 
71 Jake Evans
8 Mike Matheson
 
11 Brendan Gallagher
59 Mattias Norlinder
 
91 Sean Monahan
47 Jayden Struble
 
70 Tanner Pearson
72 Arber Xhekaj
 
55 Michael Pezzetta
 
 
20 Juraj Slafkovsky
 
 
13 Mitchell Stephens
 
 
14 Nick Suzuki
56 Jesse Ylönen
 
 

The Canadiens announced on Saturday morning that forward Alex Newhook will be out for approximately 10 to 12 weeks due to a high ankle sprain.

The team recalled forward Mitchell Stephens from the Laval Rocket on Friday everning. The 26-year-old has collected 12 points in 16 games with the Canadiens’ AHL affiliate this season. He has yet to make his debut with the Habs.

The 2023 Grey Cup Champion Montreal Alouettes will be honored pregame for winning their eighth championship in franchise history on Nov. 19.

Game time is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. For tickets, click here.

News Feed

Alex Newhook out for 10 to 12 weeks

Alex Newhook out for 10 to 12 weeks
DET@MTL: What you need to know

DET@MTL: What you need to know
Mitchell Stephens recalled from the Laval Rocket

Mitchell Stephens recalled from the Laval Rocket
Three-year contract extension for Samuel Montembeault

Three-year contract extension for Samuel Montembeault
FLA@MTL: Game recap

FLA@MTL: Game recap
METAL! returns at Canadiens game, announces unretirement

METAL! returns at Canadiens game, announces unretirement
FLA@MTL: What you need to know

FLA@MTL: What you need to know
MTL@CBJ: Game recap

MTL@CBJ: Game recap
Canadiens unveil guest list for Youppi!’s Mascot Party

Canadiens unveil guest list for Youppi!’s Mascot Party
MTL@CBJ: What you need to know 

MTL@CBJ: What you need to know 
My Man: Frédérike Bédard on Rafaël Harvey-Pinard

My Man: Frédérike Bédard on Rafaël Harvey-Pinard
Updates from practice - Nov. 28

Updates from practice - Nov. 28
CH Weekly: November 27 to December 2

CH Weekly: November 27 to December 2
Updates from practice – Nov. 27

Updates from practice – Nov. 27
MTL@LAK: Game recap

MTL@LAK: Game recap
MTL@LAK: What you need to know

MTL@LAK: What you need to know
MTL@SJS: Game recap

MTL@SJS: Game recap
Armia recalled from Laval, Xhekaj placed on IR retroactively

Armia recalled from Laval, Xhekaj placed on IR retroactively