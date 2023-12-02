Updates from morning skate - Dec. 2

The Canadiens announced on Saturday morning that forward Alex Newhook will be out for approximately 10 to 12 weeks due to a high ankle sprain.

The team recalled forward Mitchell Stephens from the Laval Rocket on Friday everning. The 26-year-old has collected 12 points in 16 games with the Canadiens’ AHL affiliate this season. He has yet to make his debut with the Habs.

The 2023 Grey Cup Champion Montreal Alouettes will be honored pregame for winning their eighth championship in franchise history on Nov. 19.

Game time is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. For tickets, click here.