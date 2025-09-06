The Montreal Canadiens mourn the passing of Ken Dryden

MONTREAL – The entire Montreal Canadiens organization was saddened to learn of the passing of Ken Dryden, who passed away peacefully on Friday at the age of 78 after a courageous battle with cancer.

"Ken Dryden was an exceptional athlete, but he was also an exceptional man. Behind the mask he was larger than life. We mourn today not only the loss of the cornerstone of one of hockey’s greatest dynasties, but also a family man, a thoughtful citizen, and a gentleman who deeply impacted our lives and communities across generations. He was one of the true legends that helped shape this Club into what it is today”, said Geoff Molson, Owner and President of the Montreal Canadiens. “Ken embodied the best of everything the Montreal Canadiens are about, and his legacy within our society transcends our sport. On behalf of the Molson family and our entire organization, I would like to extend my most heartfelt condolences to his family, his friends, and all who had the privilege to cross his path and know him on a personal level.”

Born on August 8, 1947, Dryden made his NHL goaltending debut with the Canadiens during the 1970-71 season, playing six regular-season games and winning them all. The Hamilton, ON native then led the Canadiens to the Stanley Cup Final, winning hockey’s ultimate prize in his very first NHL postseason. Dryden posted a 12-8 record in 20 playoff games in addition to winning the Conn Smythe Trophy, awarded annually to the most valuable player to his team during the Stanley Cup playoffs.

While Dryden’s first steps in the NHL were spectacular, the remainder of his career was even more unique. He won the Calder Trophy as the league’s top rookie in his first full season of 1971-72. He would then dominate the opposition for a decade, adding five more Stanley Cups with the Canadiens for a total of six in the 1970s. He won the Vezina Trophy as the league’s top goaltender five times: in 1972-73 and then in four consecutive seasons, from 1975-76 to 1978-79. He would retire in 1979 and was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1983; he received the ultimate honor from the Canadiens organization when his No. 29 was retired on January 29, 2007.

Author of a book, “The Game”, and co-author of another, “Home Game: Hockey and life in Canada”, away from the ice Dryden also served as Minister of Social Development under Prime Minister Paul Martin between 2004 and 2005. His passion for improving social living conditions influenced much of his work, and he was awarded the Order of Canada in 2012.

The Dryden family is asking for privacy at this time. At their suggestion, those wishing to honor Ken’s memory are encouraged to make a donation to the Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, or the Concussion Legacy Foundation.

The Canadiens extend their deepest condolences to Ken’s family, friends and loved ones. His unique personality, incredible intellect and legendary career will allow him to be forever remembered as one of the great winners of his generation.