The Canadiens are in – here’s how to get playoff tickets

MONTREAL – It’s official: your Montreal Canadiens are headed back to the Stanley Cup Playoffs!

After stringing together their eighth straight win the night before in New Jersey, the Canadiens’ spot in the postseason was confirmed on Sunday afternoon when the Minnesota Wild defeated the Detroit Red Wings. The Habs got in with six games remaining on the calendar, including Sunday’s rematch with the Devils.

The 2025-26 season has been an exciting one for Canadiens fans, with a young core that’s grown into a fast, menacing squad on the ice. Everywhere on the roster, impressive individual achievements abound.

Leading the way has been the captain, Nick Suzuki, who became the first player to reach the 90-point plateau since Vincent Damphousse did so in 1995-96, and could become the first to 100 since Mats Naslund a decade earlier.

Meanwhile, Cole Caufield became the team’s first 40-goal scorer in over 30 years, and is getting closer to joining an elite group of Canadiens players who have lit the lamp 50 times in a season. He would be only the seventh player in team history to achieve the feat, and he’s also in contention to become the first Hab to win the Rocket Richard trophy as top goal-scorer in the League this season.

Rounding out the top line, Juraj Slafkovsky, selected with the first-overall pick in 2022, became the first player in franchise history with three 50-point seasons at age 21 or younger, and could hit the 30-goal mark for the first time in his young career.

On the backend, last year’s Calder Trophy winner, Lane Hutson, joined elite company in team and League history on a number of milestones, more recently becoming just the fourth active defenseman in the NHL to record at least 60 assists in consecutive seasons. Only two other players have done so in Canadiens history, both of them forwards: Guy Lafleur and Peter Mahovlich.

Speaking of the Calder Trophy, Montreal has a trio of rookies who have shone in their first full season in the big leagues. Ivan Demidov has figured among the top point-getters among rookies all season and is one of just seven Canadiens freshmen to ever record at least 60 points in his rookie campaign. For his part, Oliver Kapanen has been neck and neck for the NHL rookie goal-scoring lead, netting 22 so far in 2025-26. And Jakub Dobes’ 27 wins this season have him tied for fifth as a Canadiens rookie in a single season.

Those are just some of the accomplishments that have helped propel the Canadiens to their second consecutive postseason appearance. Soon, the real work begins. The electric atmosphere of playoff hockey in Montreal is just around the corner.

For fans interested in booking their own tickets to playoff games at the Bell Centre, block your calendars for April 10 at noon ET.

That’s when tickets will go on sale to the public, but fans who want to get early access can subscribe to the Canadiens’ tickets newsletter for a presale before the general on-sale. If you’re not already signed up, make sure to do so by 11:59 p.m. ET on April 6 to take advantage!

Tickets are sure to be snapped up quickly; if you don’t manage to get yours through the on-sale, Ticketmaster Verified Resale is the only place to ensure a safe transaction for legitimate tickets.

If you miss your chance on tickets to a game, the next-best place to take in the action for home games will be at the outdoor watch party on Avenue des Canadiens. The watch party will be free but will require a ticket, with the “on-sale” scheduled for April 13 at noon ET.

Keep an eye out on playoffs.canadiens.com for more info.