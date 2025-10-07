The 44th Canadiens Blood Drive will take place on November 19

850 donors are expected at the Bell Centre for this major donation clinic, organized in partnership with Héma-Québec

5050-13-Collecte-de-sang-Canadiens-25-26-1920X1080-EN
By Montreal Canadiens Children's Foundation
@CHCFondation News release

MONTREAL – On Wednesday, November 19, 2025, the Bell Centre will host the 44th annual Canadiens Blood Drive, organized in partnership with Héma-Québec. About 850 donors are expected between 8:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. at the main entrance, located on Avenue des Canadiens-de-Montréal.

Throughout the day, various members of the organization, including current players, coaches, Youppi! and Canadiens Alumni, will be on hand to thank fans for their generosity. The objective of this major blood donation clinic is to collect a large amount of blood units in order to maintain optimal levels of the collective reserve. Every day, Héma-Québec must collect at least 1,000 blood donations to efficiently meet the needs of all hospitals across the province.

Those wishing to come roll up their sleeves during the Canadiens Blood Drive are invited to make an appointment now by visiting hemaquebec.ca/en/book-appointment/canadiens or by calling 1-800-343-7264. Reserving your time slot in advance is strongly recommended in order to allow for better management of visitors and to reduce wait times, which will result in a faster screening and donation process. However, walk-ins will also be accommodated on the day of, as space allows.

Most adults in good health can give blood and help save up to three lives. Before registering or attending a blood drive, it is important for donors to first verify whether they meet all eligibility criteria by consulting the “Who can donate?” section on Héma-Québec’s website or by contacting customer service at 1-800-847-2525.

Initiated in 1981 by Montreal Canadiens legend Jean Béliveau and former sports commentator and Montreal Forum announcer Claude Mouton, the Canadiens Blood Drive has resulted in 38,890 blood donations to date. Since 1998, the Montreal Canadiens have been organizing their blood drive in collaboration with Héma-Québec, the exclusive supplier of blood products in Quebec. Over the past 43 years, the Canadiens Blood Drive has helped save close to 116,670 lives.

REMINDER

WHAT?
Canadiens Blood Drive

WHEN?

Wednesday, November 19, from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

WHO?

Canadiens players, Canadiens coaches, Canadiens Alumni, Youppi!

WHERE?

Bell Centre

  • Main entrance: 1909, avenue des Canadiens-de-Montréal

  • Public Transit:

    • Metro: Bonaventure or Lucien-L'Allier stations
    • Commuter train: Central Station or Lucien-L’Allier
    • REM: Central Station
  • Paid parking: 1275 Saint-Antoine West, H3C 1B4

IMPORTANT REMINDERS TO DONORS

Various measures are in place to ensure the safety of donors, staff, and volunteers at collection sites. To this end, please note that an electronic search is mandatory when entering the Bell Centre. In addition, according to NHL security policies, no backpacks, sports bags, laptop bags or large bags will be allowed inside the building.

Although we understand that many fans see this event as an opportunity to meet the players, take pictures and get autographs, its main objective remains to collect blood donations to help Héma-Québec meet the needs of the Quebec population. For this reason, anyone who does not intend to donate blood will not be able to enter the Bell Centre. In addition, any donor who leaves the amphitheater, including to use the restroom or get a snack, will not be permitted to re-enter.

To learn more about our policy for accompanying persons or to find out how to get to the Bell Centre and all the safety regulations applicable inside the amphitheatre, please consult canadiens.com/blood.

ABOUT HÉMA-QUÉBEC

Héma-Québec’s mission is to efficiently meet the Québec population’s needs for blood and other high-quality biological products of human origin. Héma-Québec has 1,998 employees, over 200,000 donors of blood, plasma, stem cells, mothers’ milk and human tissue, as well as thousands of volunteers at blood drive sites. Héma-Québec delivers nearly 800,000 human-derived biological products to Québec hospitals every year to meet patients’ needs.

News Feed

Lines and defense pairings at practice – Oct. 7 

Lines and defense pairings at practice – Oct. 6

Canadiens make roster moves following training camp

OTT@MTL: Game recap | Preseason

Lines and defense pairings at morning skate – Oct. 4

OTT@MTL: What you need to know

Lines and defense pairings at training camp – Oct. 3

Canadiens & Mondelēz Canada Inc. announce multi-year partnership

Lines and defense pairings at training camp – Oct. 2

MTL@OTT: Game recap | Preseason

Canadiens take team photo at Château Frontenac

Lines and defense pairings at morning skate – Sept. 30

Canadiens mark National Day for Truth and Reconciliation with beaded pins

MTL@OTT: What you need to know

Canadiens announce pregame activities and open practices in Quebec City

Lines and defense pairings at training camp – Sept. 29

Canadiens make additional roster moves at training camp

Canadiens make roster moves at training camp