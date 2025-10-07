The 44th Canadiens Blood Drive will take place on November 19

MONTREAL – On Wednesday, November 19, 2025, the Bell Centre will host the 44th annual Canadiens Blood Drive, organized in partnership with Héma-Québec. About 850 donors are expected between 8:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. at the main entrance, located on Avenue des Canadiens-de-Montréal.

Throughout the day, various members of the organization, including current players, coaches, Youppi! and Canadiens Alumni, will be on hand to thank fans for their generosity. The objective of this major blood donation clinic is to collect a large amount of blood units in order to maintain optimal levels of the collective reserve. Every day, Héma-Québec must collect at least 1,000 blood donations to efficiently meet the needs of all hospitals across the province.

Those wishing to come roll up their sleeves during the Canadiens Blood Drive are invited to make an appointment now by visiting hemaquebec.ca/en/book-appointment/canadiens or by calling 1-800-343-7264. Reserving your time slot in advance is strongly recommended in order to allow for better management of visitors and to reduce wait times, which will result in a faster screening and donation process. However, walk-ins will also be accommodated on the day of, as space allows.

Most adults in good health can give blood and help save up to three lives. Before registering or attending a blood drive, it is important for donors to first verify whether they meet all eligibility criteria by consulting the “Who can donate?” section on Héma-Québec’s website or by contacting customer service at 1-800-847-2525.

Initiated in 1981 by Montreal Canadiens legend Jean Béliveau and former sports commentator and Montreal Forum announcer Claude Mouton, the Canadiens Blood Drive has resulted in 38,890 blood donations to date. Since 1998, the Montreal Canadiens have been organizing their blood drive in collaboration with Héma-Québec, the exclusive supplier of blood products in Quebec. Over the past 43 years, the Canadiens Blood Drive has helped save close to 116,670 lives.