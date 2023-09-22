News Feed

Changes to the Canadiens medical staff

Team A vs. Team C: Scrimmage lines

Canadiens launch new Youppi! edition of in-game escape room for 2023-24

Team C vs. Team D: Scrimmage lines

Chris Wideman to miss extended time

Team A vs. Team B: Scrimmage lines and defense pairings

Christian Dvorak out until November 

Paul Byron announces retirement

A letter from Paul Byron 

72 players to participate in Canadiens Training Camp

Canadiens acquire Tanner Pearson and a 2025 3rd-round pick from Vancouver

OTT@MTL: Game recap 

OTT@MTL Prospects: What you need to know

CH Weekly: September 18 to 24

MTL@BOS Prospects: Game recap

MTL@BOS Prospects: What you need to know

MTL@BUF Prospects: Game recap

MTL@BUF Prospects: What you need to know

Team B vs. Team D: Scrimmage lines

A look into the lineup for Friday's second intra-squad game

Linesarticle2
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

BROSSARD - Team B and Team D skated in the second and final intra-squad scrimmage at the CN Sports Complex on Friday afternoon.

Here are the lines and defense pairings for Team B:

Team B: Lines
Forwards

91 Monahan

77 Dach

97 Roy

55 Pezzetta

13 Stephens

24 Andersson

80 Bourque

74 Gignac

32 Legare

Defensemen

47 Struble

58 Savard

54 Harris

73 Galipeau

78 Laaouan

92 Beaudin

Goalies

30 Primeau

39 Vrbetic

Here's a look at the lines and defensive pairings for Team D:

Team D: Lines
Forwards

20 Slafkovsky

15 Newhook

17 Anderson

48 Mesar

71 Evans

40 Armia

38 Novak

45 Yaremko

63 McKay

 67 Dufort

 

 

Goalies

35 Montembeault

75 Dobes

Mike Matheson, Logan Mailloux, Gustav Lindström, Tobie Bisson and Stanislav Demin were the Team D blue-liners. 

Click here to see the lines from Friday morning's scrimmage between Team A and Team C.