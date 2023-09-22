Team B vs. Team D: Scrimmage lines

BROSSARD - Team B and Team D skated in the second and final intra-squad scrimmage at the CN Sports Complex on Friday afternoon.
Here are the lines and defense pairings for Team B:
A look into the lineup for Friday's second intra-squad game
Forwards
91 Monahan
77 Dach
97 Roy
55 Pezzetta
13 Stephens
24 Andersson
80 Bourque
74 Gignac
32 Legare
Defensemen
47 Struble
58 Savard
54 Harris
73 Galipeau
78 Laaouan
92 Beaudin
Goalies
30 Primeau
39 Vrbetic
Here's a look at the lines and defensive pairings for Team D:
Forwards
20 Slafkovsky
15 Newhook
17 Anderson
48 Mesar
71 Evans
40 Armia
38 Novak
45 Yaremko
63 McKay
67 Dufort
Goalies
35 Montembeault
75 Dobes
Mike Matheson, Logan Mailloux, Gustav Lindström, Tobie Bisson and Stanislav Demin were the Team D blue-liners.
