Team A vs. Team C: Scrimmage lines

BROSSARD - Team A and Team C faced off in the first intra-squad scrimmage on Friday at the CN Sports Complex.
Here are the lines for Team A:
More scrimmage action from the South Shore
Forwards
51 Heineman
14 Suzuki
22 Caufield
43 Simoneau
61 Maillet
56 Ylönen
76 Davidson
82 Condotta
68 Voyer
83 Smilanic
Goalies
34 Allen
37 Miller
Justin Barron, Brady Keeper, Christopher Ortiz, William Trudeau and Arber Xhekaj patrolled the blue line for Team A.
Here's a look at the lines and defensive pairings for Team C:
Forwards
49 Harvey-Pinard
62 Beck
11 Gallagher
57 Farrell
86 Kidney
70 Pearson
89 Guindon
53 Mysak
85 Parker-Jones
96 Xhekaj
Goalies
95 Mann
90 Spunar
Kaiden Guhle Johnathan Kovacevic, Mattias Norlinder, David Reinbacher and Miguel Tourigny were the Team C defensemen.
Team B and Team D are set to take the ice at 1:00 p.m. ET.