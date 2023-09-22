News Feed

Canadiens launch new Youppi! edition of in-game escape room for 2023-24

Team C vs. Team D: Scrimmage lines

Chris Wideman to miss extended time

Team A vs. Team B: Scrimmage lines and defense pairings

Christian Dvorak out until November 

Paul Byron announces retirement

A letter from Paul Byron 

72 players to participate in Canadiens Training Camp

Canadiens acquire Tanner Pearson and a 2025 3rd-round pick from Vancouver

OTT@MTL: Game recap 

OTT@MTL Prospects: What you need to know

CH Weekly: September 18 to 24

MTL@BOS Prospects: Game recap

MTL@BOS Prospects: What you need to know

MTL@BUF Prospects: Game recap

MTL@BUF Prospects: What you need to know

Foundation sets new fundraising record at the Canadiens Golf Tournament  

St-Louis on Matheson: ‘He checks all the boxes’ 

Team A vs. Team C: Scrimmage lines

More scrimmage action from the South Shore

20230922_AvsC_Lines2
By Montreal Canadiens
BROSSARD - Team A and Team C faced off in the first intra-squad scrimmage on Friday at the CN Sports Complex.

Here are the lines for Team A:

Forwards

51 Heineman

14 Suzuki

22 Caufield

43 Simoneau

61 Maillet

56 Ylönen

76 Davidson

82 Condotta

68 Voyer

83 Smilanic

Goalies

34 Allen

37 Miller

Justin Barron, Brady Keeper, Christopher Ortiz, William Trudeau and Arber Xhekaj patrolled the blue line for Team A.

Here's a look at the lines and defensive pairings for Team C:

Team C: Lines
Forwards

49 Harvey-Pinard

62 Beck

11 Gallagher

57 Farrell

86 Kidney

70 Pearson

89 Guindon

53 Mysak

85 Parker-Jones

 

 

96 Xhekaj

Goalies

95 Mann

90 Spunar

Kaiden Guhle Johnathan Kovacevic, Mattias Norlinder, David Reinbacher and Miguel Tourigny were the Team C defensemen.

Team B and Team D are set to take the ice at 1:00 p.m. ET.