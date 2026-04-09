TBL@MTL: What you need to know

MONTREAL – The Canadiens and Tampa Bay Lightning meet for the fourth and final time at the Bell Centre on Thursday, with Atlantic Division playoff positioning hanging in the balance.
Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:
GAME FACTS
Milestone watch continues during potential playoff matchup at the Bell Centre on Thursday
MONTREAL – The Canadiens and Tampa Bay Lightning meet for the fourth and final time at the Bell Centre on Thursday, with Atlantic Division playoff positioning hanging in the balance.
Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:
GAME FACTS
TEAM COMPARISONS
Buffalo’s win on Wednesday snapped a three-way tie atop the Atlantic Division, pushing them two points clear of both Montreal and Tampa Bay. It raises the stakes for Thursday’s matchup, where a loss would deal a significant blow to the Canadiens’ chances of claiming the division, or even securing second place and the home-ice advantage that comes with it.
Montreal enters the night with nine wins in their last 10 games. Tampa Bay, meanwhile, arrives at the Bell Centre looking to regroup after dropping their first two games of a four-game Northeast road trip. The Lightning haven’t lost three straight since early March.
Worth noting, if the playoffs started today, the Habs and Bolts would meet in the first round.
SEASON SERIES
Dec. 9 vs. TBL: 6-1 TBL
Dec. 28 @ TBL: 5-4 TBL (SO)
Mar. 31 @ TBL: 4-1 MTL
Apr. 9 vs. TBL:
PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR
It might sound cliché, but it’s everyone. With a chance to move up in the division, the focus — which in recent games has drifted toward individual milestones — snaps back to where it belongs: on the group.
As is so often the case against Tampa Bay, all eyes turn to Nikita Kucherov. After being held off the scoresheet and finishing minus-3 a week and a half ago, he arrives in Montreal riding a four-game point streak, tallying three goals and three assists over that span.
BY THE NUMBERS: BOLTS-HABS
Here’s how the Lightning and Canadiens match up by the numbers:
LINEUP NEWS
The Canadiens are scheduled for a morning skate at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday. Subscribe to or follow the team on YouTube, Facebook and X (@CanadiensMTL) to catch St-Louis' press conference and player media availabilities around 11:00 a.m. For the full official lineup, check back on the team’s social accounts closer to puck drop.
EXCLUSIVE GAME DAY OFFER FROM KFC
New this season on game days, Montreal-area fans can enjoy KFC’s Famous Chicken Sandwich for just $5.95 at participating restaurants.
The offer is available in KFC restaurants, through self-serve kiosks, and mobile ordering via the KFC website or mobile application at participating locations in Montreal and surrounding areas, every game day.
Please note that this offer is not available through third-party delivery apps.