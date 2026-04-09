TBL@MTL: What you need to know

TEAM COMPARISONS

Buffalo’s win on Wednesday snapped a three-way tie atop the Atlantic Division, pushing them two points clear of both Montreal and Tampa Bay. It raises the stakes for Thursday’s matchup, where a loss would deal a significant blow to the Canadiens’ chances of claiming the division, or even securing second place and the home-ice advantage that comes with it.

Montreal enters the night with nine wins in their last 10 games. Tampa Bay, meanwhile, arrives at the Bell Centre looking to regroup after dropping their first two games of a four-game Northeast road trip. The Lightning haven’t lost three straight since early March.

Worth noting, if the playoffs started today, the Habs and Bolts would meet in the first round.

SEASON SERIES

Dec. 9 vs. TBL: 6-1 TBL

Dec. 28 @ TBL: 5-4 TBL (SO)

Mar. 31 @ TBL: 4-1 MTL

Apr. 9 vs. TBL:

PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR

It might sound cliché, but it’s everyone. With a chance to move up in the division, the focus — which in recent games has drifted toward individual milestones — snaps back to where it belongs: on the group.

As is so often the case against Tampa Bay, all eyes turn to Nikita Kucherov. After being held off the scoresheet and finishing minus-3 a week and a half ago, he arrives in Montreal riding a four-game point streak, tallying three goals and three assists over that span.

BY THE NUMBERS: BOLTS-HABS

Here’s how the Lightning and Canadiens match up by the numbers: