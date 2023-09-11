St-Louis on Matheson: ‘He checks all the boxes’ 

LAVAL-SUR-LE-LAC – The Canadiens kicked off the unofficial first day of the 2023-24 campaign at the team's annual golf tournament with an official announcement, naming Mike Matheson as an alternate captain to Nick Suzuki.

“It’s obviously very special for me as a kid who grew up in Montreal idealizing this team,” said Matheson. “Just to have the opportunity to play here is really special, but to then be able to wear a letter is that much more special and kind of another pinch myself moment.”

Suzuki spoke fondly of the eight-year veteran who joined the Habs via trade in July 2022.

“He definitely deserves the letter for what he did last year, coming in, being a leader [and] doing everything the right way,” said the Habs captain. “He’s an amazing player and an amazing teammate. I couldn’t be more happy for him.”