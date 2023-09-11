News Feed

CH Weekly: September 11 to 17

CH Weekly: September 11 to 17
Mike Matheson named alternate captain 

Mike Matheson named alternate captain 
A look back at the 2023 NHL Draft

A look back at the 2023 NHL Draft
2023 Montreal Canadiens Roundtable 

2023 Montreal Canadiens Roundtable 
Canadiens announce 2023 Rookie Camp roster

Canadiens announce 2023 Rookie Camp roster
Ice, Ice, Baby: Bell Centre set for 2023-24 season

Ice, Ice, Baby: Bell Centre set for 2023-24 season
Nick Suzuki raises funds for service dogs

Nick Suzuki raises funds for service dogs
Canadiens' 2023 NHL Draft Documentary to premiere Thursday

Canadiens' 2023 NHL Draft Documentary to premiere Thursday
Canadiens mourn the loss of Yvon Pedneault

Canadiens mourn the loss of Yvon Pedneault
Carey Price surprises youngsters at the Canadiens Hockey School

Carey Price surprises youngsters at the Canadiens Hockey School
Canadiens go country at LASSO

Canadiens go country at LASSO
Kaiden Guhle shops for LASSO western wear with an expert

Kaiden Guhle shops for LASSO western wear with an expert
Canadiens to make 2023-24 debut at Red vs. White scrimmage on Sept. 24

Canadiens to make 2023-24 debut at Red vs. White scrimmage on Sept. 24
Hughes seizes opportunity in multi-piece trades

Hughes seizes opportunity in multi-piece trades
youppi parties at ilesoniq 2023

Youppi! parties at îLESONIQ 2023
Canadiens earn hardware at Stanley Awards

Canadiens earn hardware at Stanley Awards
The Canadiens trade Jeff Petry to the Detroit Red Wings

The Canadiens trade Jeff Petry to the Detroit Red Wings
Montreal Canadiens' practice facility to be named CN Sports Complex

Montreal Canadiens' practice facility to be named CN Sports Complex

St-Louis on Matheson: ‘He checks all the boxes’ 

All you need to know from the Habs’ annual golf tournament

20230911-canadiens-golf-tournament-thumbnail
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

LAVAL-SUR-LE-LAC – The Canadiens kicked off the unofficial first day of the 2023-24 campaign at the team's annual golf tournament with an official announcement, naming Mike Matheson as an alternate captain to Nick Suzuki.

“It’s obviously very special for me as a kid who grew up in Montreal idealizing this team,” said Matheson. “Just to have the opportunity to play here is really special, but to then be able to wear a letter is that much more special and kind of another pinch myself moment.”

Suzuki spoke fondly of the eight-year veteran who joined the Habs via trade in July 2022.

“He definitely deserves the letter for what he did last year, coming in, being a leader [and] doing everything the right way,” said the Habs captain. “He’s an amazing player and an amazing teammate. I couldn’t be more happy for him.”

Brendan Gallagher, who will retain his title of co-alternate captain, also offered his thoughts on the announcement prior to teeing off in Laval.

“I think we’re all very happy for Mike. The respect he has from the rest of the group is obviously very important. Everyone looks to him,” said Gallagher. “I think he's the perfect choice. He’s someone that a lot of our younger players – forward and defensemen – can look [up to and] can learn from.”

MANAGEMENT ON MAILLOUX

Meanwhile, the Canadiens executive vice president of hockey operations Jeff Gorton confirmed that defenseman Logan Mailloux is in good standing with the National Hockey League.

“[His situation’s] not going to be a problem when it’s time,” said Gorton. “We’re going to let him go try to play and make the team [and] when it’s time, hopefully to play an NHL game, he’ll be ready.”

Jeff Gorton on Logan Mailloux's status

The Club’s Owner, CEO and President Geoff Molson added: “Everyone around him is telling me that he’s ready to take that next step.”

Gorton also confirmed that the 20-year-old will be eligible to play in the American Hockey League this season.

NOT-SO COLE’D SHOULDER

Cole Caufield is back and ready to go. The forward, who underwent season ending shoulder surgery in February, says he is fully recovered.

“It feels better than it did before, I can tell you that,” explained the 22-year-old, “so, I’m really excited, ready to go and it feels 100 per cent.”

Arber Xhekaj, who also suffered a season ending shoulder injury in February, has returned to full health ahead of the team's training camp that opens on Sept. 22 at the CN Sports Complex.

“Surprisingly, I’m stronger than I was before so maybe the repair was good for me,” offered the Habs No. 72. “Obviously, with a little more experience, I don’t really have to get my name out too much anymore with the physical side, because guys know so... just stick to my game and, yeah, I'll [still] bring the heat.”

HUGHES NEWS

Continuing on the injury front, general manager Kent Hughes says he “thinks” every player aside from forward Christian Dvorak has been cleared to start training camp on time.

Kent Hughes on the team's objectives this season

Dvorak, 27, underwent knee surgery on March 15 and is still awaiting the green light from his surgeon before resuming non-restricted on-ice activities.

THE NEW GUY

Alex Newhook did not meet with the media on Monday, but that didn’t stop reporters from asking about the Habs’ offseason acquisition.

“I was very cautious about watching tape on him because I want to have a fresh look in our environment. I don’t want to have early thoughts based on what he was doing in an environment and context I don’t really know,” admitted head coach Martin St-Louis. “I know his assets – he can fly, he doesn’t tire out, he competes […] To me, what I’m really happy about is I feel we got a hockey player. I don’t think I’m getting a kid who plays hockey, which is a big difference.”

CAREY-ING ON

Carey Price was in attendance for the 47th edition of the event, benefitting the Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation.

The Anahim Lake, BC native rode alongside fellow netminder Jake Allen through the fairways of Club Laval-sur-le-lac on a sunny afternoon off the island of Montreal.

The full recordings of Monday’s media availabilities from Laval can be found on HabsTV.

Make sure to follow Canadiens across all social platforms at @CanadiensMTL for more content from the team’s annual golf tournament.