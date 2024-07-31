Six-year contract extension for Kaiden Guhle

The defenseman registered 22 points in 70 games with Montreal last season

cms-guhle-16x9-EN-v2
By Montreal Canadiens PR
@CanadiensMTL News Release

BROSSARD – Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes announced on Wednesday that the team has agreed to terms on a six-year, $33.3 million contract extension (2025-26 to 2030-31) with defenseman Kaiden Guhle. The deal will pay him an average annual salary of $5.55 million.

In 70 games played with the Habs in 2023-24, Guhle recorded six goals and 16 assists in addition to serving 56 penalty minutes. On the team, the Edmonton, AB native ranked second in blocked shots with 178 and third in average ice time at 20:51 (minimum of five games played).

Guhle, 22, skated in his 100th career NHL game on February 29 in Florida against the Panthers. The 6-foot-3, 201-pound defenseman has registered 40 points (10G, 30A) in 114 games in the League since making his debut in 2022-23.

The left-handed rearguard also represented Canada at the 2024 IIHF World Championship, where he produced five points (1G, 4A) in nine games.

He earned silver at the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship, tallying two goals and an assist in seven outings.

Guhle was selected by the Canadiens in the first round (16th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft.

