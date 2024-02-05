Samuel Montembeault earns Molson Cup honor for January

The Habs goaltender registered a 4-2-1 record during the month

3238_03_Coupe_Molson_1920x1080_article
By Montreal Canadiens PR
@CanadiensMTL News Release

MONTREAL – Goaltender Samuel Montembeault is the Molson Cup recipient for the month of January.

Montembeault was selected first star of the game three times during the month (Jan. 2 in Dallas, Jan. 6 against the Rangers and Jan. 13 against Edmonton). In seven games in January, the 27-year-old netminder presented a 4-2-1 record with a 3.50 goals-against average and a .909 save percentage.

A ceremony honoring the January Molson Cup winner will take place ahead of Saturday’s game against the Dallas Stars at the Bell Centre.

