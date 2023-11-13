Pierre Turgeon ‘thankful’ for Hall of Fame career  

In typical hockey fashion, Turgeon celebrated with a fist pump then called his wife to share the news.

“We were leaving [Vegas] that night. My wife goes, ‘Should we change the [flight]’ I said, ‘No, no. We had a couple of days of partying the last couple of days, I think that’s good enough right now,’” he laughed.

Rather, the couple flew back to Vail, CO, where they spent time with family and “went for dinner; nothing crazy,” explained the 1987 first-overall pick. The celebration was modest, but the nomination was everything more to Turgeon, symbolizing of lifetime of dedication and achievement in the game.

“You kind of go back and analyze your path, you know, as a kid. All of a sudden, it’s like a rewind of your journey of what you've done in your career,” he said, “You look back at your career when you were young and you’re just so thankful; just so thankful I was able to do something I love.”

Speak to Turgeon and quickly you realize, for him, that’s what it was all about: playing the game he loved and doing it for so long.

“I played hockey for a living, and I couldn’t ask for better,” Turgeon said. “I'm proud I was able to do it for 19 seasons, which is incredible – doing it and loving it. And I still love it. I still play. I love the game.”

What’s there not to love about 515 goals, 812 assists and 1,327 points in 1,294 career games?

One-hundred and four of those outings Turgeon played in a Montreal Canadiens uniform – the team he grew up idolizing, stargazed by the superstars of yesteryears who baptized hockey’s most storied sweater.

“The first day I put the jersey on, you’re looking a couple of times at the crest, you’re like, ‘Wow, it’s crazy that I have this on me right now,’ described the Quebecer. “I did embrace the moment I was there, for sure. You’re playing for the Montreal Canadiens. It’s just… it’s crazy. It’s incredible.”

Though his time in Montreal was brief, it was effective. Not only did Turgeon register a near 100-point campaign in his only full season with the team, but he was also named the 25th captain in franchise history. In turn, he was part of one of the most monumental moments in the organization’s rich history: the closing of the Forum and opening of the Molson Centre (now the Bell Centre) in 1996.

“It was the right place at the right time. Being a part of that celebration and seeing all the captains’ names on the ice during that ceremony was an incredible thing,” offered Turgeon. “It was obviously one of the biggest moments in my career, for sure. I’m going to embrace that for the rest of my life,” he added.