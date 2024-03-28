PHI@MTL: What you need to know

The Bell Centre will have a special vibe for Country Night presented by Coca-Cola

By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – Martin St-Louis' troops are back home and will welcome the Philadelphia Flyers to the Bell Centre for Country Night presented by Coca-Cola on Thursday.

Here’s everything you need to know heading into the game:

1. The Canadiens’ long road trip finished on a high on Tuesday in Denver, with Montreal nothing its second win of the season against the Avalanche. Nick Suzuki and Joel Armia lit the lamp in the 2-1 win, which marked the return of St-Louis behind the bench. As well, Juraj Slafkovsky picked up his 40th point of the season with an assist on Suzuki’s goal, making franchise history with the highest points total by a teenager in one season. He also became just the third player to hit 50 points before age 20 in a Habs uniform. In goal, Samuel Montembeault turned aside 27 shots in the victory.

Recap: Canadiens at Avalanche 3.26.24

2. For their part, the Flyers didn’t enjoy as favorable an outcome in their last contest, and they’ll be looking for a win at the Bell Centre after losing 6-5 in overtime to the New York Rangers in an action-packed game on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden. Philadelphia, which is looking to secure a spot in the postseason, currently sits in third place in the Metropolitan Division with a 36-27-10 record. The Habs will have to keep an eye on Travis Konecny, who leads his team in goals (31), assists (32, tied with Travis Sanheim), and points (63).

3. The Canadiens’ return to Montreal is reason enough to celebrate, but the game will be even more festive as the Bell Centre will be rocking some country vibes for Country Night presented by Coca-Cola. As well, join us starting at 5:30 p.m. to enjoy a free outdoor pregame concert at Canadiens Plaza. Make sure to bring your cowboy hat and boots.

4. There are a number of Habs players who have set new career highs this season. First there’s Slafkovsky, who continues to write his name all over the team’s record books, and he could do it again if he extends his point streak to nine games. If he does, he’ll beat his own record set earlier this winter. You might recall that in February he became the first player aged 19 or under in Canadiens history to enjoy an eight-game point streak.

For his part, Mike Matheson is just two points away from hitting the 50-point mark this season. Not only would it be his first time doing so in the NHL, but it would make him the third Canadiens defenseman to reach the achievement in the last 15 years.

Lastely, Suzuki’s next goal would be his 30th of the campaign, which would be the first time the captain would hit the milestone in his NHL career.

5. The Canadiens didn’t practice on Wednesday, so we'll have to wait until morning skate to learn of any lineup changes from St-Louis, or which backstop will be in the crease.

Game time is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the action on TSN2 and RDS on television, or listen in on TSN 690 or 98,5 fm on the radio. For tickets to the game, click here.

