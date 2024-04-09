PHI@MTL: What you need to know

The Habs are back in action on home ice for a game against Philly

By Montreal Canadiens
MONTREAL – The Canadiens will take on the Flyers at the Bell Centre on Tuesday before embarking on a three-game road trip.

Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:

1. The Canadiens will be looking to get back in the win column after dropping a 5-2 decision to the Rangers at Madison Square Gardon on Sunday. Cole Caufield opened the scoring to give the Habs a 1-0 lead, but the Rangers scored three unanswered goals, including a pair on the man advantage. Alex Newhook scored his 13th goal of the season to bring the Habs within a goal at 3-2, but the Blueshirts added a pair of tallies – one of which was in an empty net – to seal the win. Cayden Primeau stood tall in the crease as he turned aside 41 shots.

Recap: Canadiens at Rangers 4.7.24

2. With a goal against New York, Caufield has found the back of the net in four straight contests. If he scores against Philly, the 23-year-old would tie his longest career goal streak of five games (Jan. 13 to Jan. 20). The fourth year NHLer reached the 50-point mark for the first time and set personal bests in assists (35), power play goals (8), and game-winning goals (7), among other categories, this season.

3. Meanwhile, the Flyers are coming off their seventh loss in a row after falling 6-2 against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Saturday. It’s been a tough stretch for John Tortorella’s contingent as they’ve conceded 33 goals while only scoring 15 times during that span. With 83 points, Philadelphia ranks eleventh in the Eastern Conference. Travis Konecny (65), Owen Tippett (51) and Joel Farabee (49) lead the team in points.

4. Home ice was a factor for the Habs and Flyers in their two meetings this season, so hopefully it will once again benefit the bleu-blanc-rouge. Despite losing at Wells Fargo Center on Jan. 10, Montreal still left Philly’s barn with a point in a 3-2 shootout loss. The Canadiens then defeated the Flyers 4-1 at the Bell Centre on Mar. 28 in what turned out to be a standout night for individual excellence for many Habs. The game featured multi-point performances from Joel Armia (1G, 1A), Mike Matheson (3A) and Nick Suzuki (1G, 1A). That night, Matheson reached the 50-point plateau (and surpassed it by registering his 51st point of the campaign), becoming the first Habs defenseman to reach that mark since P.K. Subban in 2015-16, while Juraj Slafkovsky extended his historic point streak to nine games with an assist. In doing so, the talented forward established a new franchise record for the longest point streak recorded by a teenager and matched the third-longest by a teenager in League history. An honorable mention goes out to Cayden Primeau who faced the Flyers both times this season and impressed in net with a combined 66 saves on 69 shots.

5. The Habs will hold a morning skate in preparation for their tilt with the Flyers. Any changes to the lineup may be known during Martin St-Louis' pregame press conference streamed live on the Canadiens’ YouTube, Facebook, and X accounts. Game time is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. If you haven’t gotten your tickets yet, click here. Can’t make it? Catch all the action on TSN2 and RDS, or listen to the radio on TSN 690 or 98,5 fm.

