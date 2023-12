MONTREAL – The Canadiens announced on Sunday that forward Tanner Pearson will miss four to six weeks with an upper-body injury.

Pearson, 31, left Saturday’s game against the Sabres in Buffalo and did not return.

In 27 games with the Canadiens this season, the Kitchener, ON native has four goals and eight points.

Pearson was acquired in a trade with the Vancouver Canucks in September.