Buna: ‘Don’t be afraid to ask for help’

Cancer survivor and Canadiens assistant athletic therapist is raising funds for Movember

By Safia Ahmad
MONTREAL – 2025 is winding down, and while many are looking forward to the holiday season, others are looking further ahead.

With the New Year upon us, some people are eyeing January as the perfect time to start a new chapter, work on developing healthy habits or set some goals for the next chapter. For Sebastian Buna, January will always be an important month: the Canadiens’ assistant athletic therapist will be celebrating his seventh anniversary of being cancer free.

The 36-year-old native of the West Island was diagnosed with what turned out to be testicular cancer in December 2018.

Nothing can prepare someone to hear that they have cancer. To receive such news on Christmas Day adds to the unfathomableness of it all.

“The doc called and said, ‘We think it's cancer and you're going to need surgery,’” he recalled.

At the time, Buna had been working for the Laval Rocket in the American Hockey League. He remembers waking up in the middle of the night in early December and feeling pain in his testicles. After consulting team physicians, he went to the emergency room for an ultrasound. While a few more tests did not confirm with certainty that it was cancer, the recommendation was to go through with surgery to remove a testicle, which he underwent in January 2019.

It's a good thing he did, because a biopsy done after the fact revealed that the tumor was indeed cancerous.

“Thankfully, I didn't have to do chemo or radiation. It was just surgery. I caught it early enough that I didn't have to do anything else,” he said.

Although testicular cancer makes up less than one percent of all male tumors, it is the most common cancer in young Canadian men, according to Movember, an annual charity campaign that raises awareness and funds for men’s health. Globally, more than 109,000 men are diagnosed with testicular cancer each year with 10,000 men dying from the disease annually.

That’s why Buna felt compelled to raise money for men’s health via Movember. He joined the Canadiens’ “Mo Habs Mo” team, captained by forward Patrik Laine, and has raised $3,600 this year. Since 2019, Buna has amassed over $17,000 for the cause.

“Hopefully, my fundraising either helps find more treatments or more cures, or just spread awareness that people test themselves and maybe find something, so to prevent more treatment than necessary,” he said.

Beyond getting the word out, though, the Movember initiative has given Buna an outlet to speak openly about his cancer, something he was uncomfortable doing the year following his diagnosis.

Aside from speaking to his wife and immediate family, no one really knew what Buna was going through.

“I did struggle a while with it, to come to terms with my new reality. I didn't share it with a lot of people. [...] And then eventually at some point, probably I'd say, like, a year later [in] November, I was like, ‘You know what? Maybe I should be a little bit more open with it, instead of keeping it inside and just dealing with it by myself,’” shared Buna. And ever since then, it's been a lot easier for me. It's not that I broadcast it, but I'm very open with it. [When] people have questions, I usually answer, no problem. I think being open has helped me deal with it.”

Being proactive about his health was an important lesson for Buna. Along the way, he also learned how to come to terms with his new reality.

“I think your anatomy doesn't necessarily mean who you are or what you are. So, I'm still a man just because I don't have a teste. I think that was one of those things I struggled with and I've learned to realize that it doesn't make you a man. It's just a part of you, but it's not who you are. So, I think that's something I've learned to deal with.”

His message for those fighting cancer or for those with loved ones battling the disease is simple.

“Use your support system. That’s the biggest thing,” he said. “When I started my first year of fundraising, the amount of support that I got was amazing, support that I didn't think I would get. So, reach out to the people that maybe you didn't think would support you through stuff that. You'd be surprised. Use them because it's a lot easier with people than doing it yourself. Don't be afraid to ask for help.”

Help Buna reach his goal of $4,000 by clicking here.

