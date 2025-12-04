Adam Engstrom and Florian Xhekaj loaned to Laval Rocket

Announcement was made shortly after the Canadiens defeated the Jets on Wednesday

engstrom-xhekaj-EN
By Montreal Canadiens PR
@CanadiensMTL News Release

MONTREAL – The Canadiens announced on Wednesday night that defenseman Adam Engstrom and forward Florian Xhekaj have been loaned to the Laval Rocket in the American Hockey League.

The news came in the aftermath of Montreal’s 3-2 overtime win over Winnipeg.

Engstrom and Xhekaj both made their NHL debuts in their first stints with the Canadiens. The former appeared in two games, while the latter suited up for five.

The pair return to a Laval team that sits first place in the North Division with a 15-6-0-0 record.

