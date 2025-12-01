Subban on Markov: ‘He never got enough credit for how good he was’ 

MONTREAL – It will be a special night for Andrei Markov.

On Wednesday, the man commonly referred to as ‘The General’ will be honored during a pregame ceremony ahead of the Habs’ game against the Winnipeg Jets.

Markov, who was named to the Canadiens’ first Quarter-Century Team by the NHL earlier this year, spent 16 seasons patrolling Montreal’s blue line and becoming a fan favorite and a popular teammate.

Hear from current and retired NHLers about their impressions of Markov ahead of his homecoming.