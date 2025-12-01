Subban on Markov: ‘He never got enough credit for how good he was’ 

Former Habs’ No. 79 will be honored pregame on Wednesday

16x9-markov

© François Lacasse/NHLI via Getty Images

By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – It will be a special night for Andrei Markov.

**TICKETS: Andrei Markov Homecoming**

On Wednesday, the man commonly referred to as ‘The General’ will be honored during a pregame ceremony ahead of the Habs’ game against the Winnipeg Jets.

Markov, who was named to the Canadiens’ first Quarter-Century Team by the NHL earlier this year, spent 16 seasons patrolling Montreal’s blue line and becoming a fan favorite and a popular teammate.

Hear from current and retired NHLers about their impressions of Markov ahead of his homecoming.

16x9-Gallagher-Francois Lacasse_NHLI via Getty Images

© François Lacasse/NHLI via Getty Images

Brendan Gallagher on Markov’s intelligence as a player:

[He was] just smart. He was never the quickest guy, but he positioned himself very well; he knew how to use his stick. He had the ability to understand where the puck was going before it was there. He put himself in the right position, and he was a very, very smart player.

16x9-Ovechkin-Andre Ringuette_NHLI via Getty Images

© Andre Ringuette/NHLI via Getty Images

Alexander Ovechkin on playing against Markov:

To play against Andrei was challenging because he read the game so well. Obviously, when he had the puck, something always happened, whether it was a nice pass or a dangerous moment. So, it was a privilege to play against him, and I was lucky enough to be able to play with him in Russia and for the national team as well.

16x9-Price-Francois Lacasse_NHLI via Getty Images

© François Lacasse/NHLI via Getty Images

Carey Price on Markov as a veteran and a leader:

As a young guy, [it was good] to watch Marky take care of himself off the ice and [see] the way he carried himself during practice. He’s very stoic. [There was] no goofing around, [he was] very calm for the most part. I think he was always pretty even keeled. The whole time I played with him, he never showed his emotions too much. I think it was good for a young player like me to see that because he didn’t seem like he was getting overwhelmed by anything.

16x9-Subban-Francois Lacasse_NHLI via Getty Images

© François Lacasse/NHLI via Getty Images

P.K. Subban on how underrated Andrei Markov was as a player:

He never got enough credit for how good he was. He never got enough credit for how impactful he was at both ends of the rink: defensively, offensively, the way he saw the ice, the plays that he could make, on the power play... He was a catalyst for the Montreal Canadiens for his whole time there. I really believe there were so many great defensemen, but he deserves just as much recognition as all the defensemen who received individual accolades during his time in the League. I saw it firsthand. I know how great Marky is, and I just never thought he got enough credit for how great he was as a player. [On Wednesday] though, he’s going to get it and he’s going to feel it.

16x9-Theodore-Charles Laberge_Getty Images

© Charles Laberge/Getty Images

Jose Theodore on Markov’s demeanor:

He was such a reserved guy; we all thought it. I remember when we beat Boston in 2002, he jumped into my arms. I told him, ‘Why don’t you laugh more? I never see you smile.’ He was happy. He was very reserved and very intense. To see him let his guard down... We had just beaten Boston, and for me, we had the same agent, we’d been playing together for three or four years, and that’s when I really saw the real him. He was a competitor and so proud to play for the Canadiens.

Related Content

Andrei Markov at the Habs game

Canadiens announce 2025-26 theme nights

News Feed

Lines at practice – Dec. 1

Cole Caufield earns Molson Cup honor for November

MTL@COL: Game recap

MTL@COL: What you need to know

MTL@VGK: Game recap

Five-year contract extension for Mike Matheson

MTL@VGK: What you need to know

Buna: ‘Don’t be afraid to ask for help’

Black Friday sports deals from Canadiens and more

Samuel Blais claimed off waivers

MTL@UTA: Game recap

Updates from optional morning skate – Nov. 26

MTL@UTA: What you need to know

Lines and defense pairings at practice – Nov. 25

Joshua Roy loaned to the Laval Rocket

Lines and defense pairings at practice – Nov. 24

One-year contract for Alexandre Texier and Adam Engstrom recalled from the Laval Rocket

TOR@MTL: Game recap