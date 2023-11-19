News Feed

MTL@BOS: What you need to know

MTL@BOS: What you need to know
Updates from practice - Nov. 17

Updates from practice - Nov. 17
VGK@MTL: Game recap

VGK@MTL: Game recap
The Montreal Canadiens pay tribute to Karl Tremblay

The Montreal Canadiens pay tribute to Karl Tremblay
Updates from optional morning skate - Nov. 16

Updates from optional morning skate - Nov. 16
National Lacrosse League returns to Montreal for its first regular season game in Quebec since 2002 

National Lacrosse League returns to Montreal for its first regular season game in Quebec since 2002 
VGK@MTL: What you need to know

VGK@MTL: What you need to know
Updates from practice - Nov. 15

Updates from practice - Nov. 15
CGY@MTL: Game recap

CGY@MTL: Game recap
Updates from morning skate - Nov. 14

Updates from morning skate - Nov. 14
CGY@MTL: What you need to know

CGY@MTL: What you need to know
Pierre Turgeon ‘thankful’ for Hall of Fame career  

Pierre Turgeon ‘thankful’ for Hall of Fame career  
CH Weekly: November 13 to 19

CH Weekly: November 13 to 19
VAN@MTL: Game recap

VAN@MTL: Game recap
The Canadiens make a pair of roster moves 

The Canadiens make a pair of roster moves 
VAN@MTL: What you need to know 

VAN@MTL: What you need to know 
BOS@MTL: Game recap

BOS@MTL: Game recap
Updates from practice - Nov. 11

Updates from practice - Nov. 11

MTL@BOS: Game recap

Habs come up empty handed in road loss to the Bruins

20231118_MTLBOS_LossRecap
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

BOSTON – The Canadiens found themselves on the wrong side of a lopsided score line in a 5-2 loss to the Bruins at TD Garden on Saturday.

Alex Newhook and Nick Suzuki set up Juraj Slafkovsky for the Habs’ opening goal of the night and Johnathan Kovacevic banged home his second in as many games in the late stages of the contest. 

Jake Allen turned aside 39 shots against the B’s, who evened the season series at one apiece on Saturday. The next game between the rivals is scheduled for Jan. 20 in Boston.

The Bruins honored their 1970 and 1972 Stanley Cup champion teams pregame at TD Garden as part of the organization’s Centennial season.

For more stats, check out the NHL Gamecenter’s summary here.

Roster

Montreal goals

P2 13:04 [1]-3 Slafkovsky (Suzuki, Newhook)

Juraj Slafkovsky puts the Canadiens on the board

P3 15:29 [2]-5 Kovacevic (Dvorak, Slafkovsky)

Johnathan Kovacevic scores in second consecutive game

Boston goals

P1 07:11 0-[1] McAvoy (Marchand, Pastrnak) – PPG

P1 19:20 0-[2] Frederic (Carlo, Coyle)

P2 05:18 0-[3] Zacha (Lindholm, Pastrnak)

P2 15:30 1-[4] Frederic (Coyle, DeBrusk)

P3 05:39 1-[5] van Riemsdyk (Marchand, Pastrnak) – PPG

What’s next

The Canadiens hit the west coast for a three-game swing in California starting on Wednesday against the Ducks at Honda Center. Game time is scheduled for 10:00 p.m. ET.