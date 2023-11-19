MTL@BOS: Game recap

BOSTON – The Canadiens found themselves on the wrong side of a lopsided score line in a 5-2 loss to the Bruins at TD Garden on Saturday.

Alex Newhook and Nick Suzuki set up Juraj Slafkovsky for the Habs’ opening goal of the night and Johnathan Kovacevic banged home his second in as many games in the late stages of the contest.

Jake Allen turned aside 39 shots against the B’s, who evened the season series at one apiece on Saturday. The next game between the rivals is scheduled for Jan. 20 in Boston.

The Bruins honored their 1970 and 1972 Stanley Cup champion teams pregame at TD Garden as part of the organization’s Centennial season.