Pierre Turgeon ‘thankful’ for Hall of Fame career  

CH Weekly: November 13 to 19

VAN@MTL: Game recap

The Canadiens make a pair of roster moves 

VAN@MTL: What you need to know 

BOS@MTL: Game recap

Updates from practice - Nov. 11

BOS@MTL: What you need to know

Harvey-Pinard: ‘It’s important to be involved in the community as a Montreal Canadien’

Canadiens committed to the fight against cancer

Tribute to Dr. Mulder and the 1993 Stanley Cup Champions: Over $1.5M raised!

Habs debut first episode of Canadiens Embedded

MTL@DET: What you need to know

Updates from practice - Nov. 8

TBL@MTL: Game recap

Updates from optional morning skate - Nov. 7

TBL@MTL: What you need to know

CH Weekly: November 6 to 12 

CGY@MTL: What you need to know

Former Habs captain Pierre Turgeon will be honored pregame

20231114 - CGY@MTL - Skip Preview - EN
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – The Canadiens open their week against the Flames in an all-Canadian matchup at the Bell Centre on Tuesday.

TICKETS: Flames @ Canadiens

Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:

1. The Canadiens fell 5-2 to the Canucks on Sunday in an outing where the scoreboard barely told the story, and a game that head coach Martin St-Louis says, “could’ve gone either way.” According to NaturalStatTrick.com, scoring chances were 36-35 in favor of Vancouver, who were simply more opportunistic on the night. Mike Matheson scored a power play goal for the Habs, Arber Xhekaj netted his first goal of the season in the contest and Jake Allen made 32 saves for the home side.

Jake Allen stops a rebound attempt

2. One night after being inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto, Pierre Turgeon is set to be honored at the Bell Centre. The former Hab became the 60th member of the organization to be inducted into hockey’s pantheon on Monday. He totaled 1,327 points in 1,294 career games, 104 of which were played in the bleu-blanc-rouge uniform. The Rouyn-Noranda, QC native was named the 25th captain in Canadiens history in 1995. Fans can tune into a media availability with Turgeon around 5:30 p.m. ET on X, Facebook, and YouTube.

3. The Flames’ (4-8-2) less-than-convincing start to the 2023-24 campaign has transferred to Eastern Canada, where they are 0-1-1 after dropping a pair of decisions in Toronto and Ottawa. Calgary ranks in the bottom-10 in both goals for and goals against per game, and no Flame has more than eight points in the first 14 games of the season. Jacob Markstrom has started the majority of the games for the Pacific Division team but has only two wins to his resume this year. They’ll look to turn things around at the Bell Centre before heading back home.

4. Heading into Tuesday’s meeting, the Canadiens’ power play is clicking at a 23.0 percent rate, good for top-10 in the NHL. Montreal has drawn the second most penalties in the League thus far and has capitalized on 14 of their 61 attempts on the man advantage this year. The team has scored a power play marker in 11 of their last 12 games.

5. Game time is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. Fans can catch the action on TSN2, Sportsnet West or RDS, or tune in on the radio on TSN 690 or 98,5 fm.