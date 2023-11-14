CGY@MTL: What you need to know

2. One night after being inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto, Pierre Turgeon is set to be honored at the Bell Centre. The former Hab became the 60th member of the organization to be inducted into hockey’s pantheon on Monday. He totaled 1,327 points in 1,294 career games, 104 of which were played in the bleu-blanc-rouge uniform. The Rouyn-Noranda, QC native was named the 25th captain in Canadiens history in 1995. Fans can tune into a media availability with Turgeon around 5:30 p.m. ET on X, Facebook, and YouTube.

3. The Flames’ (4-8-2) less-than-convincing start to the 2023-24 campaign has transferred to Eastern Canada, where they are 0-1-1 after dropping a pair of decisions in Toronto and Ottawa. Calgary ranks in the bottom-10 in both goals for and goals against per game, and no Flame has more than eight points in the first 14 games of the season. Jacob Markstrom has started the majority of the games for the Pacific Division team but has only two wins to his resume this year. They’ll look to turn things around at the Bell Centre before heading back home.

4. Heading into Tuesday’s meeting, the Canadiens’ power play is clicking at a 23.0 percent rate, good for top-10 in the NHL. Montreal has drawn the second most penalties in the League thus far and has capitalized on 14 of their 61 attempts on the man advantage this year. The team has scored a power play marker in 11 of their last 12 games.

5. Game time is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. Fans can catch the action on TSN2, Sportsnet West or RDS, or tune in on the radio on TSN 690 or 98,5 fm.