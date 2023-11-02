Silent auction in honor of Dr. David Mulder

MONTREAL – The Montreal General Hospital Foundation, in collaboration with the Canadiens and Classic Auctions, will be holding a silent auction in the days leading up to the tribute gala for Dr. Mulder on November 9 at the Bell Centre.

**BID: Silent auction**

Dr. Mulder’s 60-year career in the Montreal Canadiens organization, along with his contributions to the health sector in Montreal, will be celebrated that evening.

For the occasion, an online auction has been established and will be open right up until the event night to highlight all the work Dr. Mulder has accomplished in the community.

From November 1-9, fans can bid on items and activities such as:

A game-worn Cole Caufield Reverse Retro jersey

A jersey signed by Nick Suzuki

A round of golf with Serge Savard

A racing event with Patrice Brisebois

And much more!

All proceeds will be split among the Montreal General Hospital Foundation, the Serge Savard Fund, and the Centennial Emergency Fund.

Created in 1973, the Montreal General Hospital Foundation offers valuable assistance in the health sector by investing in clinical teams and frontline research to effect real change in terms of prevention, treatment, and healing, by supporting projects which could have an impact on our entire health network.

For four years now, the Serge Savard Fund has been helping student-athletes at the Université de Sherbrooke, allowing them to excel both in their studies and in sports. Savard has been involved with the University for more than 15 years; he was president of the Corporation études-sports from 2010-2019.

Lastly, the Centennial Emergency Fund was created in 2009 during the celebrations surrounding the 100th anniversary of the team to provide financial aid to Montreal Canadiens Alumni when facing difficulties which threaten or compromise their health and well-being in the short term.

Obtaining his medical degree from the University of Saskatchewan in 1962, Dr. Mulder did his training in General Surgery at the Montreal General Hospital from 1963-1967 and specialized in Chest Surgery at the University of Iowa from 1967-1969. He earned a Master of Science degree from McGill University in 1964.

Dr. Mulder joined the Canadiens organization in 1963, when he began his career as an assistant to Dr. Douglas Kinnear with the Montreal Junior Canadiens, the Montreal Voyageurs, and then the Montreal Canadiens.

To view all the items and to bid, click here.