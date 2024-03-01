Nick Suzuki earns Molson Cup honor for February

Habs captain tied his career-high single-month total of 17 points in February

3238_04CoupeMolson_Fevrier_1920x1080_article
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

TAMPA – Forward Nick Suzuki is the Molson Cup recipient for the month of February.

Suzukiwas selected first star of the game twice (Feb. 6 in Washington and Feb. 13 against Anaheim) and second star of the game on three occasions (Feb. 10 against Dallas, Feb. 17 against Washington and Feb. 29 in Florida). In 11 games in February, the captain led the team and finished second in the NHL with 11 goals. His team-leading 17 points ranked him seventh among the League's top scorers during that span, tied with Matthew Tkachuk.

The 24-year-old boasted a 32.4% shooting percentage in February, tops among all players who scored six or more goals during the month.

Suzuki also posted a career-high 10-game point streak (Jan. 20 to Feb. 17), during which he recorded eight goals and eight assists. The centerman was named the NHL's Third Star of the Week for the seven-day stretch from Feb. 5-11.

A ceremony honoring the February Molson Cup winner will take place ahead of the March 9 game against the Toronto Maple Leafs at the Bell Centre.

