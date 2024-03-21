MTL@VAN: What you need to know

VANCOUVER – The Canadiens look to get back in the win column when they visit the Western Conference-leading Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena on Thursday.

Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:

1. The same can be said about each of the Canadiens’ two games on their current road trip: they lost, but they were not beaten. Much like the game against the Calgary Flames last Saturday, the Habs deserved better fate on against the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday, but ultimately fell 3-2 in overtime. Montreal spent 5:46 of the last 6:01 of the game (regulation and overtime combined) on the penalty kill and were 1514 seconds short of killing a four-minute double minor, before Leon Draisaitl spoiled the party. Nick Suzuki scored his career-high 27th goal of the season, and Kaiden Guhle notched his fifth of the campaign in the loss. Samuel Montembeault shined bright again, making 29 saves in the blue paint.