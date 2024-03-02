MTL@TBL: What you need to know

TAMPA – The Canadiens will wrap up the Florida-leg of their four-game road trip against the Lightning at Amalie Arena on Saturday.
Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:
1. The Panthers had the final word in Sunrise on Thursday, but the Canadiens put up a good fight in a 4-3 shootout loss at Amerant Bank Arena. Martin St-Louis' troops went to toe-to-toe with Paul Maurice’s men, producing three goals off the sticks of Nick Suzuki, Juraj Slafkovsky, and Alex Newhook. Suzuki, who was the Canadiens’ Molson Cup recipient for February, notched his 99th-career NHL goal. He also added a pair of assists to finish the night with three points. Meanwhile, Samuel Montembeault made 32 saves in an impressive showing against his former team.