MTL@TBL: What you need to know

Nick Suzuki and Juraj Slafkovsky are poised to set personal career milestones

By Montreal Canadiens
TAMPA – The Canadiens will wrap up the Florida-leg of their four-game road trip against the Lightning at Amalie Arena on Saturday. 

Here’s what you need to know heading into the game: 

1. The Panthers had the final word in Sunrise on Thursday, but the Canadiens put up a good fight in a 4-3 shootout loss at Amerant Bank Arena. Martin St-Louis' troops went to toe-to-toe with Paul Maurice’s men, producing three goals off the sticks of Nick Suzuki, Juraj Slafkovsky, and Alex Newhook. Suzuki, who was the Canadiens’ Molson Cup recipient for February, notched his 99th-career NHL goal. He also added a pair of assists to finish the night with three points. Meanwhile, Samuel Montembeault made 32 saves in an impressive showing against his former team.

Recap: Canadiens at Panthers 2.29.24

2. Montreal’s opponents also dropped a decision in extra time as the Lightning opened a five-game homestand with a 3-2 OT loss to the Buffalo Sabres at Amalie Arena. With an assist, Nikita Kucherov added his 66th helper of the season. He is second in that category behind Connor McDavid, but otherwise leads the League in points with 104. Brayden Point (64), Victor Hedman (60), Brandon Hagel (59) and captain Steven Stamkos (51) round out Jon Cooper’s top-five point getters. The Lightning sits fifth in the Atlantic Division with 70 points (32-24-6). 

3. The Canadiens will not skate ahead of tonight’s game. Instead, they held a spirited practice on Friday at the TGH Ice Plex on Friday. During his media op, head coach Martin St-Louis confirmed that Cayden Primeau will face the Lightning. It will be his 13th start of the season. Any other changes to the lineup may be confirmed during St-Louis' pregame press conference streamed live on the team’s social platforms (YouTube, Facebook, and X).

4. Juraj Slafkovsky is set to partake in his 100th NHL game. The 2022 first-overall pick has come into his own this season, picking up 31 points in 60 games so far. He became the only teenager in Canadiens history to record an eight-game point streak during which he amassed six goals and six assists.

5. Game time is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. Watch it on TV on CBC, CITY and TVAS, or listen in on the radio on TSN 690 or 98,5 fm.

