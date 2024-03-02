MTL@TBL: What you need to know

2. Montreal’s opponents also dropped a decision in extra time as the Lightning opened a five-game homestand with a 3-2 OT loss to the Buffalo Sabres at Amalie Arena. With an assist, Nikita Kucherov added his 66th helper of the season. He is second in that category behind Connor McDavid, but otherwise leads the League in points with 104. Brayden Point (64), Victor Hedman (60), Brandon Hagel (59) and captain Steven Stamkos (51) round out Jon Cooper’s top-five point getters. The Lightning sits fifth in the Atlantic Division with 70 points (32-24-6).

3. The Canadiens will not skate ahead of tonight’s game. Instead, they held a spirited practice on Friday at the TGH Ice Plex on Friday. During his media op, head coach Martin St-Louis confirmed that Cayden Primeau will face the Lightning. It will be his 13th start of the season. Any other changes to the lineup may be confirmed during St-Louis' pregame press conference streamed live on the team’s social platforms (YouTube, Facebook, and X).

4. Juraj Slafkovsky is set to partake in his 100th NHL game. The 2022 first-overall pick has come into his own this season, picking up 31 points in 60 games so far. He became the only teenager in Canadiens history to record an eight-game point streak during which he amassed six goals and six assists.

5. Game time is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. Watch it on TV on CBC, CITY and TVAS, or listen in on the radio on TSN 690 or 98,5 fm.