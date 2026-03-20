MTL@DET: Game recap 

Slafkovsky scores 25th goal of the season in loss

20260319_MTLDET_Recap
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

DETROIT – A three-goal third period for the Red Wings sunk the Canadiens, who leave Motor City with a 3-1 loss at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday.

Juraj Slafkovsky scored the team’s lone goal and his 25th of the season.

For more stats, visit the Gamecenter summary here.

Roster

Earlier in the day, the team announced that Josh Anderson is day-to-day with an upper-body injury. As such, Joe Veleno returned to action for the first time since February 4. Jakub Dobes defended the cage for a second outing in a row, making 25 saves.

Montreal goals

P1 17:45 [1]-0 Slafkovksy (Caufield, Suzuki) - PPG

MTL@DET: Slafkovsky scores PPG against John Gibson

Detroit goals

P3 02:14 1-[1] Compher (Kane, DeBrincat) 

P3 16:35 1-[2] DeBrincat (Unassisted) 

P3 19:43 1-[3] Copp (DeBrincat) - EN

What’s next

The Canadiens return home for a Saturday night matchup against the New York Islanders. The team will also celebrate First Peoples Celebration night, in addition to hosting Molson FANatic Saturdays. For tickets, click here.

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