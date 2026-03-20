MTL@DET: Game recap 

DETROIT – A three-goal third period for the Red Wings sunk the Canadiens, who leave Motor City with a 3-1 loss at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday.

Juraj Slafkovsky scored the team’s lone goal and his 25th of the season.

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Roster

Earlier in the day, the team announced that Josh Anderson is day-to-day with an upper-body injury. As such, Joe Veleno returned to action for the first time since February 4. Jakub Dobes defended the cage for a second outing in a row, making 25 saves.