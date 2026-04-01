MTL@TBL: Game recap

Caufield, Matheson earn 300th NHL point in Habs 4-1 win over Bolts

20260331_MTLTBL_Recap
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

TAMPA – Cole Caufield and Mike Matheson each recorded their 300th NHL points in the Canadiens 4-1 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning at Benchmark International Arena on Tuesday.

Caufield scored his 47th goal of the season and 11th game-winning tally in the second period, which Matheson assisted on.

Juraj Slafkovsky, Matheson and Nick Suzuki had the other Montreal markers.

Jakub Dobes, who was named the NHL’s first star of the week on Monday, made 36 saves against the Lightning.

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.

Roster

Montreal goals 

P1 12:25 [1]-0 Slafkovsky (Demidov, Caufield) – PPG

MTL@TBL: Slafkovsky scores PPG against Andrei Vasilevskiy

P2 12:49 [2]-1 Caufield (Slafkovsky, Matheson)

MTL@TBL: Caufield scores goal against Andrei Vasilevskiy

P3 17:55 [3]-1 Matheson (Unassisted) – EN

MTL@TBL: Matheson scores goal against Andrei Vasilevskiy

P3 18:54 [4]-1 Suzuki (Unassisted) – EN

Nick Suzuki with a Goal vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

Tampa Bay goal

P1 13:41 1-[1] Guentzel (Girgensons, McDonagh)  

What’s next 

Montreal heads north to play the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Thursday. Game time is set for 7:00 p.m.

Related Content

Postgame @ TBL: Matheson

Postgame @ TBL: St-Louis

Postgame @ TBL: Dobes

Postgame @ TBL: Suzuki

Postgame @ TBL: Caufield

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