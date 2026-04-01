MTL@TBL: Game recap

TAMPA – Cole Caufield and Mike Matheson each recorded their 300th NHL points in the Canadiens 4-1 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning at Benchmark International Arena on Tuesday.

Caufield scored his 47th goal of the season and 11th game-winning tally in the second period, which Matheson assisted on.

Juraj Slafkovsky, Matheson and Nick Suzuki had the other Montreal markers.

Jakub Dobes, who was named the NHL’s first star of the week on Monday, made 36 saves against the Lightning.

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.

Roster