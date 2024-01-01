MTL@TBL: Game recap

Cole Caufield notched his second tally in as many games, bringing his total to 10 goals and 26 points so far this season.

Johnathan Kovacevic also found the back of the net on a bizarre play that ultimately resulted in a Habs goal.

The Lightning thought the referees had blown the whistle when Samuel Montembeault briefly isolated the puck under his glove, but the play was still alive. So, the netminder passed the biscuit to Kovacevic who shot it into a vacant net from his own end.

The blue-liner, who had been a healthy scratch since Dec. 22, returned to the lineup after the Club announced that forward Christian Dvorak is out with an upper-body injury. He will undergo further tests.

As a result, the Canadiens played with seven defensemen.