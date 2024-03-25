MTL@SEA: Game recap

SEATTLE – The Canadiens put the Seattle Kraken in deep waters early and sailed the Pacific to a 5-1 win at Climate Pledge Arena on Sunday.

Kaiden Guhle, Alex Newhook (2) and Nick Suzuki unleashed four unanswered, first-period goals for the Habs. Mike Matheson then joined the party in the second with an incredible individual shorthanded effort.

Cayden Primeau held down the fort at the other end, making 36 saves – including a series of timely stops – for his seventh win of the campaign.

With a goal and two assists in the opening frame, Guhle set a new career high in points (19). Suzuki, for his part, matched his single-season high (66) with a tally and a helper in the first period, while Matheson tied the second highest goal total (10) of his career with a highlight-reel marker in the middle frame. Finally, Juraj Slafkovsky extended his point streak to seven games with an assist on Newhook’s second goal of the night.

The Guhle-Matheson pairing finished a combined plus-9 on Sunday.

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.

Roster