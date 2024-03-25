MTL@SEA: Game recap

Floodgates open for Habs offense in 5-1 win over Kraken

20240324_MTLSEA_WinRecap
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

SEATTLE – The Canadiens put the Seattle Kraken in deep waters early and sailed the Pacific to a 5-1 win at Climate Pledge Arena on Sunday.

Kaiden Guhle, Alex Newhook (2) and Nick Suzuki unleashed four unanswered, first-period goals for the Habs. Mike Matheson then joined the party in the second with an incredible individual shorthanded effort.

Cayden Primeau held down the fort at the other end, making 36 saves – including a series of timely stops – for his seventh win of the campaign.

With a goal and two assists in the opening frame, Guhle set a new career high in points (19). Suzuki, for his part, matched his single-season high (66) with a tally and a helper in the first period, while Matheson tied the second highest goal total (10) of his career with a highlight-reel marker in the middle frame. Finally, Juraj Slafkovsky extended his point streak to seven games with an assist on Newhook’s second goal of the night.

The Guhle-Matheson pairing finished a combined plus-9 on Sunday.

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.

Roster

Montreal goals

P1 04:18 [1]-0 Guhle (Caufield, Suzuki)

Juraj Slafkovsky gets the scoring started

P1 06:22 [2]-0 Newhook (Guhle, Pezzetta)

Alex Newhook tips it home

P1 17:33 [3]-0 Suzuki (Harris, Slafkovsky)

Nick Suzuki snipes a third

P1 18:00 [4]-0 Newhook (Gallagher, Guhle)

Alex Newhook tips it home

P2 13:16 [5]-1 Matheson (Unassisted) – SHG

Mike Matheson makes it five

Seattle goal

P2 00:56 4-[1] Eberle (Borgen, Oleksiak)

What’s next

The Canadiens play the Colorado Avalanche in Denver before returning home for a five-game homestand at the Bell Centre. Puck drop is set for 9:00 p.m. ET at Ball Arena on Tuesday.

