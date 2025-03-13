MTL@SEA: Game recap

Montreal earns one point in seesaw battle in Seattle

By Montreal Canadiens
SEATTLE – The Canadiens and Seattle Kraken traded blows from start to finish, but Brandon Montour’s overtime winner ultimately propelled the home side to a 5-4 overtime win at Climate Pledge Arena on Wednesday.

Patrik Laine, Alex Newhook and Juraj Slafkovsky (2) lit the lamp for Montreal.

With an assist (one of two on the night) on Laine’s power play marker, Lane Hutson became the first rookie to reach the 50-point plateau this season.

Jakub Dobes made 30 saves on Wednesday.

The Habs head home with four out of a possible eight points from their four-game road trip.

Roster

Patrik Laine returned to the Canadiens lineup in Seattle. Joel Armia (upper body) did not play.

Meanwhile, Josh Anderson dressed for his 600th career game on Wednesday.

Montreal goals

P2 07:11 [1]-2 Laine (Suzuki, Hutson) – PPG

MTL@SEA: Laine scores PPG against Joey Daccord

P2 11:21 [2]-2 Newhook (Laine)

MTL@SEA: Newhook scores goal against Joey Daccord

P2 Slafkovsky (Caufield, Hutson)

MTL@SEA: Slafkovsky scores goal against Joey Daccord

P3 07:18 [4]-2 Slafkovsky (Struble, Suzuki)

MTL@SEA: Slafkovsky scores goal against Joey Daccord

Seattle goals

P1 04:54 0-[1] Montour (Eberle)

P2 04:47 0-[2] Tolvanen (Eberle, Stephenson)

P3 10:53 4-[3] Nyman (Eberle, Montour) – PPG

P3 17:48 4-[4] Beniers (Dunn, Montour) – PPG

OT 00:04 4-[5] Montour (Stephenson)

What’s next

The Canadiens return home to host the Florida Panthers at the Bell Centre on Saturday. Game time is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. For tickets, click here.

