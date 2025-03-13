MTL@SEA: Game recap

SEATTLE – The Canadiens and Seattle Kraken traded blows from start to finish, but Brandon Montour’s overtime winner ultimately propelled the home side to a 5-4 overtime win at Climate Pledge Arena on Wednesday.

Patrik Laine, Alex Newhook and Juraj Slafkovsky (2) lit the lamp for Montreal.

With an assist (one of two on the night) on Laine’s power play marker, Lane Hutson became the first rookie to reach the 50-point plateau this season.

Jakub Dobes made 30 saves on Wednesday.

The Habs head home with four out of a possible eight points from their four-game road trip.

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.

Roster

Patrik Laine returned to the Canadiens lineup in Seattle. Joel Armia (upper body) did not play.

Meanwhile, Josh Anderson dressed for his 600th career game on Wednesday.