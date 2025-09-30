MTL@OTT: What you need to know

Bonjour, Québec!

MONTREAL – The Canadiens are headed down the 401 East on Tuesday to visit the… Ottawa Senators.

Instead of their usual westbound trip to face their division rivals, Montreal is taking the opposite route, bound for Quebec City, where they’ll meet the Senators in preseason action at Videotron Centre.

Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:

GAME FACTS

WHEN 

Tuesday, September 30 at 7:00 p.m. ET 

WHERE 

Centre Vidéotron – Quebec City, QC 

TV & STREAMING 

TSN2, TSN5, RDS 

RADIO 

TSN 690, 98.5 FM 

WHAT’S HAPPENING AT CENTRE VIDÉOTRON

Fans coming to the game against Ottawa are encouraged to arrive early to take part in Canadiens activations from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at L’Allée Commémorative in Place Jean Béliveau.

Fans without tickets could also win their way inside Centre Vidéotron –– or other Habs prizes –– by stopping by.

Here’s what to expect on site: 

  • 360 photo booth 
  • Former Canadiens players David Savard and Pierre Dagenais 
  • Canadiens mascot Youppi! 
  • Spin-to-win lucky wheel 
  • Live DJ 

TEAM COMPARISONS

Without dismissing that it is just the preseason, but the Montreal’s 3-1-0 record in exhibition play is an encouraging start. From day one of camp, head coach Martin St-Louis emphasized the importance of setting the tone early, and Saturday’s 4-2 win in Toronto — their most complete effort so far — showed that message is landing.

With the roster trimmed to 29 players, including two unfit for action, fans can expect a heavier dose of NHL regulars in Quebec City. There, Montreal will aim for a fourth preseason victory in what likely will feel like a home game away from home.

The Senators have already broken the ice in Quebec, where they blanked the Devils on Sunday. Ottawa stocked their lineup with NHL regulars in that contest, and with 31 players still in camp, it remains to been if they take that approach in their Quebec finale. The Sens boast a 2-1-0 preseason record with three games remaining before their season opener against the Tampa Bay Lightning on October 9.

LINEUP NEWS

The Canadiens are scheduled for a morning skate at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Subscribe to or follow the team onYouTube,FacebookandX (@CanadiensMTL) to catch St-Louis' press conference and player media availabilities around 11:00 a.m., and keep an eye on the Canadiens social accounts for any lineup news. For the full official lineup, check back on the team’s social accounts closer to puck drop.

As for the Senators, Leevi Merilainen is set to start in net on Tuesday.

