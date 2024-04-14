MTL@OTT: Game recap

KANATA – A back-and-forth affair ended in favor of the Ottawa Senators, who knocked off the Canadiens 5-4 via a shootout at Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday.

Mike Matheson opened the scoring on a shorthanded breakaway in the first period and with it, became the ninth defenseman in franchise history to tally two shorthanded goals in the same season.

Cole Caufield took charge in the middle frame, netting a pair of goals to give Montreal a 3-2 lead at the intermission. The 23-year-old set a new career high for goals in a season with his 27th on the power play at 13:05 of the second period.

Alex Newhook put Montreal ahead with under five minutes remaining in Saturday’s game, but Ottawa tied it late to force extra time. Overtime solved nothing, so a shootout was required, where Drake Batherson scored the game-winner for the Senators.

Cayden Primeau did all he could in the Canadiens’ crease, stopping 40 of the shots 44 that came his way.

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.