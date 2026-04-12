MTL@NYI: What you need to know

ELMONT – Montreal’s push for home-ice advantage rolls on Sunday night, as the Canadiens visit the New York Islanders at UBS Arena.
Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:
GAME FACTS
Suzuki eyes 100, Isles host Habs in Game 81
ELMONT – Montreal’s push for home-ice advantage rolls on Sunday night, as the Canadiens visit the New York Islanders at UBS Arena.
Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:
GAME FACTS
TEAM COMPARISONS
The Canadiens enter Sunday’s matchup two points back of Buffalo and level with Tampa Bay for second in the Atlantic Division, though the Lightning hold the regulation-wins tiebreaker. With just two games remaining, Montreal’s path to home ice likely requires a perfect finish. The Habs are locked into a top-three divisional spot and are all but certain to open the playoffs against either Buffalo or Tampa Bay.
For the Islanders, the stakes couldn’t be higher. Clinging to slim postseason hopes, New York faces a do-or-die scenario. Their only path to the playoffs is through a third-place finish in the Metropolitan Division, where they trail Philadelphia by three points, meaning a regulation loss on Sunday would mathematically eliminate them from the postseason race.
SEASON SERIES
Feb. 26 vs. NYI: 4-3 NYI (OT)
Mar. 21 vs. NYI: 7-3 MTL
April 12 @ NYI:
PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR
Nick Suzuki is one point away from 100. Need we say more?
Also worth noting, Cole Caufield (51) trails Nathan MacKinnon (52) by a single goal in the Rocket Richard race.
Matthew Schaefer continues a sensational rookie campaign, tying the record for goals (23) by a first-year defenseman while becoming the youngest blueliner in history to reach 50 points. The 18-year-old has three goals in two games against Montreal this season.
BY THE NUMBERS: HABS-ISLES
Here’s how the Canadiens and Islanders match up by the numbers:
LINEUP NEWS
The Canadiens are not scheduled for a morning skate on X. For the full official lineup, check back on the team’s social accounts on Instagram, Facebook and X closer to puck drop.
EXCLUSIVE GAME DAY OFFER FROM KFC
New this season on game days, Montreal-area fans can enjoy KFC’s Famous Chicken Sandwich for just $5.95 at participating restaurants.
The offer is available in KFC restaurants, through self-serve kiosks, and mobile ordering via the KFC website or mobile application at participating locations in Montreal and surrounding areas, every game day.
Please note that this offer is not available through third-party delivery apps.