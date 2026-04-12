MTL@NYI: What you need to know

TEAM COMPARISONS

The Canadiens enter Sunday’s matchup two points back of Buffalo and level with Tampa Bay for second in the Atlantic Division, though the Lightning hold the regulation-wins tiebreaker. With just two games remaining, Montreal’s path to home ice likely requires a perfect finish. The Habs are locked into a top-three divisional spot and are all but certain to open the playoffs against either Buffalo or Tampa Bay.

For the Islanders, the stakes couldn’t be higher. Clinging to slim postseason hopes, New York faces a do-or-die scenario. Their only path to the playoffs is through a third-place finish in the Metropolitan Division, where they trail Philadelphia by three points, meaning a regulation loss on Sunday would mathematically eliminate them from the postseason race.

SEASON SERIES

Feb. 26 vs. NYI: 4-3 NYI (OT)

Mar. 21 vs. NYI: 7-3 MTL

April 12 @ NYI:

PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR

Nick Suzuki is one point away from 100. Need we say more?

Also worth noting, Cole Caufield (51) trails Nathan MacKinnon (52) by a single goal in the Rocket Richard race.

Matthew Schaefer continues a sensational rookie campaign, tying the record for goals (23) by a first-year defenseman while becoming the youngest blueliner in history to reach 50 points. The 18-year-old has three goals in two games against Montreal this season.

BY THE NUMBERS: HABS-ISLES

Here’s how the Canadiens and Islanders match up by the numbers: