MTL@NYI: Game recap

ELMONT – Kyle Palmieri’s winner at 1:17 of overtime propelled the Islanders to a 3-2 win over the Canadiens at UBS Arena on Thursday.

Jordan Harris and Cole Caufield scored for the Habs. Harris’ marker was his fourth point in his last two outings, while Caufield extended his point streak to six games with a goal and an assist against the Isles. Nick Suzuki tallied his 12th point in his last 10 games with a helper on Montreal’s opening goal and Mike Matheson collected his 50thassist of the season in Thursday’s third period. With it, Matheson became the first Canadiens’ defensemen to reach 60 points since P.K. Subban in 2014-15.

Samuel Montembeault was stellar between the pipes for Montreal, making 31 saves against the Isles on Thursday.

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.

