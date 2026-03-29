MTL@NSH Game recap

NASHVILLE – Cole Caufield scored his 45th goal of the season, while the line of Ivan Demidov, Oliver Kapanen and Alex Newhook all found the back of the net in the Canadiens 4-1 win over the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday.

For Caufield, it was his 20th goal in his 21st Saturday game this season.

Demidov opened the scoring for Montreal, before Kapanen and Newhook added insurance in the second period. The trio drove the offense throughout the night, each recording an assist in a convincing win for the visitors.

Jacob Fowler made 23 saves against the Predators.

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.

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