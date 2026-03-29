MTL@NSH Game recap

Caufield stays hot, Canadiens’ second line all find back of the net in Habs 4-1 win over Preds

20260328_MTLNSH_Recap
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

NASHVILLE – Cole Caufield scored his 45th goal of the season, while the line of Ivan Demidov, Oliver Kapanen and Alex Newhook all found the back of the net in the Canadiens 4-1 win over the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday.

For Caufield, it was his 20th goal in his 21st Saturday game this season.

Demidov opened the scoring for Montreal, before Kapanen and Newhook added insurance in the second period. The trio drove the offense throughout the night, each recording an assist in a convincing win for the visitors.

Jacob Fowler made 23 saves against the Predators.

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.

Roster

Montreal goals 

P1 11:34 [1]-0 Demidov (Suzuki)

MTL@NSH: Demidov scores goal against Juuse Saros

P2 03:12 [2]-0 Kapanen (Newhook, Hutson)

MTL@NSH: Kapanen scores goal against Juuse Saros

P2 14:45 [3]-0 Caufield (Suzuki)

MTL@NSH: Caufield scores goal against Juuse Saros

P2 16:23 [4]-0 Newhook (Demidov, Kapanen)

MTL@NSH: Newhook scores goal against Juuse Saros

Nashville goal

P3 16:26 4-[1] L’Heureux (Ufko, Wood)  

What’s next 

The Canadiens close a back-to-back against the Carolina Hurricanes at Lenovo Center on Sunday. Game time is set for 5:00 p.m.  ET.

Related Content

Postgame @ NSH: St-Louis

Postgame @ NSH: Fowler

Postgame @ NSH: Demidov

Postgame @ NSH: Kapanen

Postgame @ NSH: Newhook

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