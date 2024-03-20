MTL@EDM: Game recap

Habs go down, but not without a fight in 3-2 overtime loss to Oilers on Tuesday

By Montreal Canadiens
EDMONTON – The Canadiens pushed the Oilers to the bring but left Edmonton with only one point as a result of a heartbreaking 3-2 overtimes loss at Rogers Place on Tuesday.

Montreal fought back from down two goals in the third period, but Leon Draisaitl ended it for the Oilers on the power play at 3:17 of overtime.

Habs fans showed up in numbers in downtown Edmonton, as they so often do. “Go Habs Go!” chants echoed throughout the building all night, in what felt like a crowd that was split down the middle – half Habs, half Oilers.

Early in this one, Connor McDavid did what Connor McDavid does: put points on the board. The reigning Hart Trophy winner opened the scoring on a nifty play to put the Oilers up 1-0 through 20 minutes of play.

The Canadiens had their chances in the second, but it was Adam Henrique scoring his first as an Oiler toward the end of the period to double the Edmonton advantage heading into the final stanza.

The visitors didn’t go away easily, however. Nick Suzuki capitalized on a fortunate bounce just 32 seconds into the third to cut the deficit to one. Then, at 4:43, Kaiden Guhle leveled the game with a wrister from the left circle past Calvin Pickard. The goal marked Guhle’s first at Rogers Place since June 13, 2022, in the WHL Championship as a member of the Edmonton Oil Kings.

Draisaitl ended the Canadiens’ hopes of a comeback, beating Samuel Montembeault in the dying seconds of a four-minute power play in the extra frame.

Roster

Montreal goals

P3 00:32 [1]-2 Suzuki (Slafkovsky, Savard)

Nick Suzuki pulls one back

P3 04:43 [2]-2 Guhle (Evans, Harris)

Kaiden Guhle brings the Habs level

Edmonton goals

P1 09:20 0-[1] McDavid (Ekholm)

P2 14:55 0-[2] Henrique (Ekholm, Bouchard)

OT 03:18 2-[3] Draisaitl (McDavid, Nurse) – PPG

What’s next

The Habs head to the warmer climes of the Canadian west coast, where they’ll face the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena on Thursday. The late-night action starts at 10:00 p.m. ET.

