Alex Newhook, who was drafted by the Avalanche and spent three season in Colorado, received a warm welcome from the Ball Arena faithful in his return to Denver. The Habs forward then celebrated with an assist on Joel Armia’s go-ahead goal later in the opening frame.

After one, Montreal led 2-1.

The Canadiens weathered the Avalanche (no pun intended) in the second and third periods, thanks in large part to Samuel Montembeault’s 27-save performance, and that’s how this one would end.

Montreal completed the season sweep of Colorado in Tuesday’s win.

