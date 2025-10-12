MTL@CHI: Game recap

CHICAGO – Kaiden Guhle scored the game-winning goal with just 15 seconds remaining as the Canadiens edged the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 at United Center on Saturday night.

Cole Caufield and Zachary Bolduc also found the back of the net for Montreal. With his goal, Bolduc became the first Canadiens player since Yanic Perreault in 2001-02 to score in each of his first three games with the team.

With three assists on the night, Nick Suzuki posted his second consecutive multi-point effort.

Samuel Montembeault made 20 saves for his first win of the season.

