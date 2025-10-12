MTL@CHI: Game recap

Guhle scores last-minute winner for Habs in Chicago

By Montreal Canadiens
CHICAGO – Kaiden Guhle scored the game-winning goal with just 15 seconds remaining as the Canadiens edged the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 at United Center on Saturday night.

Cole Caufield and Zachary Bolduc also found the back of the net for Montreal. With his goal, Bolduc became the first Canadiens player since Yanic Perreault in 2001-02 to score in each of his first three games with the team.

With three assists on the night, Nick Suzuki posted his second consecutive multi-point effort.

Samuel Montembeault made 20 saves for his first win of the season.

Roster

Montreal goals

P2 02:45 [1]-0 Caufield (Bolduc, Suzuki) – PPG

MTL@CHI: Caufield scores PPG against Spencer Knight

P2 05:45 [2]-1 Bolduc (Caufield, Suzuki) – PPG

MTL@CHI: Bolduc scores PPG against Spencer Knight

P3 19:45 [3]-2 Guhle (Suzuki, Hutson)

MTL@CHI: Guhle scores goal against Spencer Knight

Chicago goals

P2 04:34 1-[1] Rinzel (Teravainen, Nazar)

P2 09:15 2-[2] Bedard (Nazar, Teravainen) – PPG

What’s next

The Canadiens return to Montreal for their home opener against the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday. For tickets, click here.

