Lines at training camp – Sept. 20

The session was followed by a scrimmage. In White, Kirby Dach, Ivan Demidov and Patrik Laine led Team A, while Josh Anderson, Jake Evans and Brendan Gallagher highlighted Team B in Red.

Demidov lit the lamp in the first period to put Team A up 1-0. Laine doubled his side’s lead on a penalty shot in the second period. Team B pulled their goalie for an extra player, which led to Laurent Dauphin’s goal near the end of the game. Team A would go on to capture a 2-1 win in front of fans.

Team B goals

P2 2-[1] Dauphin

Team A goals

P1 [1]-0 Demidov

P2 [2]-0 Laine