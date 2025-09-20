Lines at training camp – Sept. 20

BROSSARD – Three squads laced their skates as Canadiens Training Camp resumed at the CN Sports Complex.
Captain Nick Suzuki and Team C ran through a series of drills during practice. In total, 23 players were present.
Demidov, Laine score to lead Team A to victory in morning scrimmage
BROSSARD – Three squads laced their skates as Canadiens Training Camp resumed at the CN Sports Complex.
Captain Nick Suzuki and Team C ran through a series of drills during practice. In total, 23 players were present.
Forwards
Defensemen
Goalies
60 Belzile
53 Dobson
32 Fowler
13 Caufield
42 Engstrom
98 Jones
82 Condotta
59 Louis-Jean
70 Mandolese
41 Dunlap
8 Matheson
83 Estapa
65 O'Rourke
57 Farrell
79 Bisson
38 Goriunov
73 Wylie
46 Mesar
81 Mianscum
96 Rohrer
89 Roy
20 Slafkovsky
14 Suzuki
The session was followed by a scrimmage. In White, Kirby Dach, Ivan Demidov and Patrik Laine led Team A, while Josh Anderson, Jake Evans and Brendan Gallagher highlighted Team B in Red.
Demidov lit the lamp in the first period to put Team A up 1-0. Laine doubled his side’s lead on a penalty shot in the second period. Team B pulled their goalie for an extra player, which led to Laurent Dauphin’s goal near the end of the game. Team A would go on to capture a 2-1 win in front of fans.
Team B goals
P2 2-[1] Dauphin
Team A goals
P1 [1]-0 Demidov
P2 [2]-0 Laine
Forwards
92 Laine
77 Dach
93 Demidov
91 Kapanen
90 Veleno
27 Blais
63 F. Xhekaj
88 Tuch
24 Thorpe
56 Dineen
Goalies
95 Gaudreau
35 Montembeault
Forwards
17 Anderson
71 Evans
11 Gallagher
76 Bolduc
15 Newhook
62 Beck
36 Dauphin
86 Kidney
49 Davidson
43 Simoneau
Goalies
34 Kahkonen
75 Dobes
Defensemen Marc Del Gaizo, Kaiden Guhle, Lane Hutson, Owen Protz, and David Reinbacher took turns on the blue line for Team A. Meanwhile, Alexandre Carrier, Nathan Clurman, Charles Martin, Jayden Struble and Arber Xhekaj were on rotations on Team B.
On-ice sessions will begin at 10:00 a.m. at the practice facility on Sunday.