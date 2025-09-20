Lines at training camp – Sept. 20

Demidov, Laine score to lead Team A to victory in morning scrimmage

EN - 20250920 - text
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

BROSSARD – Three squads laced their skates as Canadiens Training Camp resumed at the CN Sports Complex.

Captain Nick Suzuki and Team C ran through a series of drills during practice. In total, 23 players were present.

Team C

Forwards
Defensemen
Goalies
60 Belzile
53 Dobson
32 Fowler
13 Caufield
42 Engstrom
98 Jones
82 Condotta
59 Louis-Jean
70 Mandolese
41 Dunlap
8 Matheson
 
83 Estapa
65 O'Rourke
 
57 Farrell
79 Bisson
 
38 Goriunov
73 Wylie
 
46 Mesar
 
 
81 Mianscum
 
 
96 Rohrer
 
 
89 Roy
 
 
20 Slafkovsky
 
 
14 Suzuki
 
 

The session was followed by a scrimmage. In White, Kirby Dach, Ivan Demidov and Patrik Laine led Team A, while Josh Anderson, Jake Evans and Brendan Gallagher highlighted Team B in Red.

Demidov lit the lamp in the first period to put Team A up 1-0. Laine doubled his side’s lead on a penalty shot in the second period. Team B pulled their goalie for an extra player, which led to Laurent Dauphin’s goal near the end of the game. Team A would go on to capture a 2-1 win in front of fans.

Team B goals

P2 2-[1] Dauphin

Team A goals

P1 [1]-0 Demidov

P2 [2]-0 Laine

Team A

Forwards

92 Laine

77 Dach

93 Demidov

91 Kapanen

90 Veleno

27 Blais

63 F. Xhekaj

88 Tuch

24 Thorpe

 

56 Dineen

Goalies

95 Gaudreau

35 Montembeault

Team B

Forwards

17 Anderson

71 Evans

11 Gallagher

76 Bolduc

15 Newhook

62 Beck

36 Dauphin

86 Kidney

49 Davidson

43 Simoneau

Goalies

34 Kahkonen

75 Dobes

Defensemen Marc Del Gaizo, Kaiden Guhle, Lane Hutson, Owen Protz, and David Reinbacher took turns on the blue line for Team A. Meanwhile, Alexandre Carrier, Nathan Clurman, Charles Martin, Jayden Struble and Arber Xhekaj were on rotations on Team B.

On-ice sessions will begin at 10:00 a.m. at the practice facility on Sunday.

Related Content

Training camp: Kahkonen

Training camp: Beck

Training camp: Dobes

Training camp: Evans

Training camp: Newhook

Training camp: Struble

Training camp: Xhekaj

Training camp: St-Louis

News Feed

Lines at training camp – Sept. 19

Lines and defense pairings at training camp – Sept. 18

Tune in to the Canadiens Media Day Livestream on Thursday

60 players to participate in 2025 Canadiens Training Camp

Canadiens Golf Tournament raises $828,948 for the Foundation

Sunny day, bright outlooks for 2025-26 at Canadiens’ annual golf tournament

Canadiens announce roster moves at Rookie Camp

TOR@MTL: Game recap  | Prospect Showdown

WPG@MTL: Game recap  | Prospect Showdown

2025 Prospect Showdown: What you need to know

Canadiens’ 2025 NHL Draft Documentary to premiere on Sept. 9

Canadiens announce 2025-26 theme nights

Canadiens announce 2025 Rookie Camp roster

The Montreal Canadiens mourn the passing of Ken Dryden

Canadiens acquire defenseman Gannon Laroque from the San Jose Sharks

Groupe CH selects Levy as hospitality partner at Bell Centre

Canadiens unveil new center-ice logo

NBA G League’s Long Island Nets return to Laval in 2026