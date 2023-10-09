Lines and defense pairings at practice - Oct. 9

BROSSARD – The Canadiens held a practice at the CN Sports Complex on Monday.
Here are the lines and defense pairings featured by head coach Martin St-Louis:
Monday is the final day of training camp
Forwards
22 Caufield
14 Suzuki
17 Anderson
15 Newhook
77 Dach
20 Slafkovsky
70 Pearson
91 Monahan
11 Gallagher
49 Harvey-Pinard
71 Evans
56 Ylönen / 55 Pezzetta
Defensemen
8 Matheson
58 Savard
21 Guhle
26 Kovacevic
72 Xhekaj
54 Harris / 52 Barron
Goalies
34 Allen
35 Montembeault
30 Primeau
Forward Christian Dvorak continued practicing with his teammates in a non-contact jersey.
The Canadiens open their 2023-24 regular season on Wednesday against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena.
Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET.