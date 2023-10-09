News Feed

Lines and defense pairings at practice - Oct. 9

Monday is the final day of training camp

BROSSARD – The Canadiens held a practice at the CN Sports Complex on Monday.

Here are the lines and defense pairings featured by head coach Martin St-Louis:

Lines and D pairings: Oct. 9

Forwards

22 Caufield

14 Suzuki

17 Anderson

15 Newhook

77 Dach

20 Slafkovsky

70 Pearson

91 Monahan

11 Gallagher

 49 Harvey-Pinard

71 Evans

56 Ylönen / 55 Pezzetta

Defensemen

8 Matheson

58 Savard

21 Guhle

26 Kovacevic

72 Xhekaj

54 Harris / 52 Barron

Goalies

34 Allen

35 Montembeault

30 Primeau

Forward Christian Dvorak continued practicing with his teammates in a non-contact jersey.

The Canadiens open their 2023-24 regular season on Wednesday against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET.