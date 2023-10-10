News Feed

Lines and defense pairings at practice - Oct. 9

Lines and defense pairings at practice - Oct. 9
Heineman, Norlinder loaned to Laval

Heineman, Norlinder loaned to Laval
Canadiens make pair of roster moves

Canadiens make pair of roster moves
MTL@OTT: Game recap

MTL@OTT: Game recap
MTL@OTT: Projected lineup

MTL@OTT: Projected lineup
Training camp | Quotes of the day – Oct. 7 

Training camp | Quotes of the day – Oct. 7 
MTL@OTT: What you need to know

MTL@OTT: What you need to know
Training camp | Quotes of the day – Oct. 6 

Training camp | Quotes of the day – Oct. 6 
Updates from training camp - Oct. 6

Updates from training camp - Oct. 6
Training camp | Quotes of the day – Oct. 5 

Training camp | Quotes of the day – Oct. 5 
Updates from training camp - Oct. 5

Updates from training camp - Oct. 5
Training camp | Quotes of the day - Oct. 4

Training camp | Quotes of the day - Oct. 4
Updates from training camp - Oct. 4

Updates from training camp - Oct. 4
Logan Mailloux loaned to the Laval Rocket

Logan Mailloux loaned to the Laval Rocket
Jacob Fowler continues to use adversity as a driving force

Jacob Fowler continues to use adversity as a driving force
MTL@TOR: Game recap

MTL@TOR: Game recap
Andersson, Maillet to head to training camp in Laval

Andersson, Maillet to head to training camp in Laval
Training camp | Quotes of the day - Oct. 2

Training camp | Quotes of the day - Oct. 2

Lines and defense pairings at practice - Oct. 10

The Habs continued their preparation for Wednesday's season opener

20231010 - Practice - Thumbnail
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

BROSSARD – The Canadiens held a practice at the CN Sports Complex on Tuesday before the team's departure to Toronto.

Here are the lines and defense pairings featured by head coach Martin St-Louis:

Lines and D pairings: Oct. 10

Forwards

22 Caufield

14 Suzuki

17 Anderson

15 Newhook

77 Dach

20 Slafkovsky

70 Pearson

91 Monahan

11 Gallagher

 49 Harvey-Pinard

71 Evans

56 Ylönen / 55 Pezzetta

Defensemen

8 Matheson

58 Savard

21 Guhle

26 Kovacevic

54 Harris

52 Barron

Goalies

34 Allen

30 Primeau

Samuel Montembeault practiced alone with goalie coach Éric Raymond on the secondary surface in Brossard. 

Forward Christian Dvorak took part in Tuesday's training in a non-contact jersey.

The Canadiens open their season on Wednesday night at 7:00 p.m. ET against the Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena.