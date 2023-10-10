Lines and defense pairings at practice - Oct. 10

BROSSARD – The Canadiens held a practice at the CN Sports Complex on Tuesday before the team's departure to Toronto.
Here are the lines and defense pairings featured by head coach Martin St-Louis:
The Habs continued their preparation for Wednesday's season opener
BROSSARD – The Canadiens held a practice at the CN Sports Complex on Tuesday before the team's departure to Toronto.
Here are the lines and defense pairings featured by head coach Martin St-Louis:
Forwards
22 Caufield
14 Suzuki
17 Anderson
15 Newhook
77 Dach
20 Slafkovsky
70 Pearson
91 Monahan
11 Gallagher
49 Harvey-Pinard
71 Evans
56 Ylönen / 55 Pezzetta
Defensemen
8 Matheson
58 Savard
21 Guhle
26 Kovacevic
54 Harris
52 Barron
Goalies
34 Allen
30 Primeau
Samuel Montembeault practiced alone with goalie coach Éric Raymond on the secondary surface in Brossard.
Forward Christian Dvorak took part in Tuesday's training in a non-contact jersey.
The Canadiens open their season on Wednesday night at 7:00 p.m. ET against the Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena.