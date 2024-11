BROSSARD – Following a day off, the Canadiens practiced at the CN Sports Complex on Wednesday before flying to Saint Paul, Minnesota.

Rafaël Harvey-Pinard, who has been skating with the group for the past while in a non-contact jersey, donned a regular jersey suggesting he can receive contact for the first time this season. The 25-year-old forward has been recovering from surgery on a broken leg.

In total, 23 players hit the ice. Here are the lines and defense pairings featured at practice: