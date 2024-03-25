Lines and defense pairings at practice – Mar. 25

Forward Tanner Pearson and defenseman Johnathan Kovacevic, both who did not play against Seattle, slotted in as extras during line drills.

Alex Newhook returns to Denver on Tuesday for the first time since being acquired by the Canadiens via trade on June 27, 2023. Newhook spent three seasons with the Avs and won a Stanley Cup with Colorado in 2022.

“That one’s definitely been circled on the calendar ever since the summer,” Newhook said after practice. “[I’m] looking forward to getting back in that building. It’s going to be a little weird being on the other side of it, but I have a lot of great memories there and it’s going to be a special one, for sure.”

The 23-year-old forward is coming off a two-goal performance in Montreal’s 5-1 win over the Kraken on Sunday.

The Habs are set to return to Montreal for a five-game homestand, but not before Tuesday’s outing at Ball Arena. Game time is set for 9:00 p.m. ET.