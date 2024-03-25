Lines and defense pairings at practice – Mar. 25

Habs practice in Seattle, depart for Denver on Monday

FLA_0128_1
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

SEATTLE - The Canadiens practiced at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle on Day 11 of their road trip, ahead of the team’s departure for Colorado on Monday.

See below today’s lines and defense pairings:

Forwards

22 Caufield

14 Suzuki

20 Slafkovsky

11 Gallagher

 15 Newhook

40 Armia

17 Anderson

 71 Evans

56 Ylönen

55 Pezzetta

36 White

49 Harvey-Pinard

Defensemen

8 Matheson

21 Guhle 

72 Xhekaj

58 Savard 

47 Struble

54 Harris

Goalies

35 Montembeault

30 Primeau

Forward Tanner Pearson and defenseman Johnathan Kovacevic, both who did not play against Seattle, slotted in as extras during line drills.

Alex Newhook returns to Denver on Tuesday for the first time since being acquired by the Canadiens via trade on June 27, 2023. Newhook spent three seasons with the Avs and won a Stanley Cup with Colorado in 2022.

“That one’s definitely been circled on the calendar ever since the summer,” Newhook said after practice. “[I’m] looking forward to getting back in that building. It’s going to be a little weird being on the other side of it, but I have a lot of great memories there and it’s going to be a special one, for sure.”

The 23-year-old forward is coming off a two-goal performance in Montreal’s 5-1 win over the Kraken on Sunday.

The Habs are set to return to Montreal for a five-game homestand, but not before Tuesday’s outing at Ball Arena. Game time is set for 9:00 p.m. ET.

News Feed

MTL@SEA: Game recap

MTL@SEA: What you need to know

Lines and defense pairings at practice - Mar. 23

MTL@VAN: Game recap

Roy out four to six weeks with upper-body injury

Updates from optional morning skate – Mar. 21

MTL@VAN: What you need to know

Updates from practice - Mar. 20

Joshua Roy out indefinitely

MTL@EDM: Game recap

Updates from optional morning skate – Mar. 19

MTL@EDM: What you need to know

CH Weekly: March 18 to 24

Lines and defense pairings at practice – Mar. 18

Foundation raises $212,760 during RadioTéléDON

David Reinbacher assigned to Laval Rocket

MTL@CGY: Game recap

News update on Martin St-Louis