Lines and defense pairings at practice – Mar. 25

SEATTLE - The Canadiens practiced at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle on Day 11 of their road trip, ahead of the team’s departure for Colorado on Monday.
See below today’s lines and defense pairings:
Habs practice in Seattle, depart for Denver on Monday
Forwards
22 Caufield
14 Suzuki
20 Slafkovsky
11 Gallagher
15 Newhook
40 Armia
17 Anderson
71 Evans
56 Ylönen
55 Pezzetta
36 White
49 Harvey-Pinard
Defensemen
8 Matheson
21 Guhle
72 Xhekaj
58 Savard
47 Struble
54 Harris
Goalies
35 Montembeault
30 Primeau
Forward Tanner Pearson and defenseman Johnathan Kovacevic, both who did not play against Seattle, slotted in as extras during line drills.
Alex Newhook returns to Denver on Tuesday for the first time since being acquired by the Canadiens via trade on June 27, 2023. Newhook spent three seasons with the Avs and won a Stanley Cup with Colorado in 2022.
“That one’s definitely been circled on the calendar ever since the summer,” Newhook said after practice. “[I’m] looking forward to getting back in that building. It’s going to be a little weird being on the other side of it, but I have a lot of great memories there and it’s going to be a special one, for sure.”
The 23-year-old forward is coming off a two-goal performance in Montreal’s 5-1 win over the Kraken on Sunday.
The Habs are set to return to Montreal for a five-game homestand, but not before Tuesday’s outing at Ball Arena. Game time is set for 9:00 p.m. ET.