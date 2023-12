SAINT-PAUL – Tuesday was a day off for the Canadiens, but they were back to work on Wednesday in Minnesota.

The Habs practiced at Xcel Energy Center one day before their matchup with the Wild, whom they saw earlier this season at the Bell Centre.

It was status quo in the State of Hockey for the team’s skate today. All 23 players on the active roster and Jordan Harris suited up for the session.

Here is how they lined up: