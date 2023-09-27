Lines and defense pairings at morning skate - Sept. 27

BROSSARD - The Canadiens held a morning skate at the CN Sports Complex on Wednesday ahead of their preseason game against the Senators.
Here are the lines and defense pairings featured by head coach Martin St-Louis:
The Canadiens hit the ice in preparation for their preseason game against the Ottawa Senators
Forwards
22 Caufield
14 Suzuki
91 Monahan
49 Harvey-Pinard
77 Dach
20 Slafkovsky
24 Andersson
48 Mesar
51 Heineman
80 Bourque
74 Gignac
76 Davidson
Defensemen
8 Matheson
58 Savard
84 Trudeau
26 Kovacevic
59 Norlinder
36 Keeper
Goalies
34 Allen
30 Primeau
Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET at the Bell Centre.