Lines and defense pairings at morning skate - Sept. 27

The Canadiens hit the ice in preparation for their preseason game against the Ottawa Senators

Lines-Sept. 27
BROSSARD - The Canadiens held a morning skate at the CN Sports Complex on Wednesday ahead of their preseason game against the Senators.

Here are the lines and defense pairings featured by head coach Martin St-Louis:

OTT@MTL: Projected lineup
Forwards

22 Caufield

14 Suzuki

91 Monahan

49 Harvey-Pinard

77 Dach

20 Slafkovsky

24 Andersson

48 Mesar

51 Heineman

80 Bourque

74 Gignac

76 Davidson

Defensemen

8 Matheson

58 Savard

84 Trudeau

26 Kovacevic

59 Norlinder

36 Keeper

Goalies

34 Allen

30 Primeau

Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET at the Bell Centre.