Lines and defense pairings at morning skate - Nov. 9

TORONTO – The Canadiens are expected to roll with the same lineup as Thursday in New Jersey when they take on the Leafs at Scotiabank Arena tonight.
Here are the lines and defense pairings featured at Saturday’s morning skate:
Saturday’s projected lineup
TORONTO – The Canadiens are expected to roll with the same lineup as Thursday in New Jersey when they take on the Leafs at Scotiabank Arena tonight.
Here are the lines and defense pairings featured at Saturday’s morning skate:
Forwards
13 Caufield
14 Suzuki
77 Dach
15 Newhook
71 Evans
20 Slafkovský
17 Anderson
28 Dvorak
11 Gallagher
51 Heineman
82 Condotta
40 Armia
Defensemen
8 Matheson
21 Guhle
48 Hutson
58 Savard
72 Xhekaj
47 Struble
Goalies
35 Montembeault
30 Primeau
Justin Barron and Michael Pezzetta were the extras. Rafaël Harvey-Pinard was also on the ice in a no contact jersey.
Game time is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET.