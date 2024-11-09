Lines and defense pairings at morning skate - Nov. 9

Saturday’s projected lineup

By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

TORONTO – The Canadiens are expected to roll with the same lineup as Thursday in New Jersey when they take on the Leafs at Scotiabank Arena tonight.

Here are the lines and defense pairings featured at Saturday’s morning skate:

Forwards

13 Caufield

14 Suzuki

77 Dach

15 Newhook

71 Evans

20 Slafkovský

17 Anderson

28 Dvorak

11 Gallagher

51 Heineman

82 Condotta

40 Armia

Defensemen

8 Matheson

21 Guhle

48 Hutson

58 Savard

72 Xhekaj

47 Struble

Goalies

35 Montembeault

30 Primeau

Justin Barron and Michael Pezzetta were the extras. Rafaël Harvey-Pinard was also on the ice in a no contact jersey.

Game time is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET.

