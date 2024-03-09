Lines and defense pairings at morning skate – March 9 

MONTREAL – Samuel Montembeault will lead the Canadiens onto the ice to renew their rivalry with the Toronto Maple Leafs at the Bell Centre on Saturday.

The start will mark the 27-year-old's 30th of the season and fourth in the Habs’ last six games. Montembeault is expected to see more action down the stretch, following Friday’s trade that sent Jake Allen to New Jersey in exchange for a conditional third-round pick in 2025.

All 22 players on the active roster skated Saturday morning.

Here are the lines and defense pairings featured ahead of tonight's game: