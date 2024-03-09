Lines and defense pairings at morning skate – March 9 

Samuel Montembeault gets the start against Toronto

MorningSkate-thumbnail
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – Samuel Montembeault will lead the Canadiens onto the ice to renew their rivalry with the Toronto Maple Leafs at the Bell Centre on Saturday.

The start will mark the 27-year-old's 30th of the season and fourth in the Habs’ last six games. Montembeault is expected to see more action down the stretch, following Friday’s trade that sent Jake Allen to New Jersey in exchange for a conditional third-round pick in 2025.

All 22 players on the active roster skated Saturday morning.

Here are the lines and defense pairings featured ahead of tonight's game:

Forwards

22 Caufield

14 Suzuki

20 Slafkovsky

89 Roy

 15 Newhook

40 Armia

11 Gallagher

 71 Evans

17 Anderson

55 Pezzetta

49 Harvey-Pinard / 56 Ylönen

70 Pearson

Defensemen

8 Matheson

21 Guhle 

72 Xhekaj

58 Savard 

47 Struble / 26 Kovacevic

 54 Harris

Goalies

35 Montembeault

30 Primeau

The team confirmed after the practice that forward Michael Pezzetta would draw in up front for Jesse Ylönen. 

Saturday’s outing is the opener of a three-game homestand for Montreal. The Canadiens are 5-0-0 against the Leafs in their last five meetings at the Bell Centre.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. For tickets click here.

