LAK@MTL: What you need to know

WHAT’S HAPPENING AT THE BELL CENTRE

STM strike

Due to a strike by STM staff, there will be no metro and bus service between 5:45 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. today, so please plan your commute accordingly. For more information, click here.

Military Appreciation Night

The Montreal Canadiens are proud to honor those who have served or are currently serving our country via a variety of initiatives on Tuesday:

A special edition of the 50/50 raffle at the Bell Centre will benefit True Patriot Love Foundation. Fans aged 18+ can purchase tickets at com as of 5:00 p.m.;

A ceremonial puck drop featuring two Veterans of the Second World War—Corporal (Ret’d) Anne McNamara and Flying Officer (Ret’d) Howard McNamara;

Performances of the national anthems with a flag party composed of members from Les Fusiliers Mont Royal.

TEAM COMPARISONS

The Canadiens kept their strong start rolling with another offensive outburst Saturday night against the Utah Mammoth. More importantly, they protected a third-period lead and sealed the win with authority — something they’ve been looking to do more consistently. Now, they turn their attention to the Los Angeles Kings, a team that’s had their number of late. Montreal hasn’t beaten LA in eight straight meetings and has topped two goals just once during that stretch. But with the League’s fourth-best offensive efficiency fueling their attack, the Canadiens will look to break through and improve to 6-1-1 at home on Tuesday night.

The Kings have been fairly average out of the gates with a 7-5-4 record, but those numbers look far more respectable when you consider how well they’ve played on the road.